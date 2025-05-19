Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever announces important milestone amid racial abuse investigation

Over the weekend, one of the biggest stories from the WNBA was the Indiana Fever's regular-season opener against the Chicago Sky. Aside from another showdown between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, one of the biggest takeaways ended up happening off the court.

Over the years, fans crossing the line with their words and actions has happened on numerous occasions. The latest instance came on Saturday during the Fever's win over the Sky. Following the matchup, reports emerged that the league is investigating a situation involving a fan making racist and hateful comments during the game.

Despite how things unfolded on Saturday, the Indiana Fever still managed to crack a major milestone Monday. The team announced that they broke one million followers on Facebook, making them the first WNBA team to do so on any social media platform.

As one of the biggest mainstream stars in sports right now, Clark likely played a major role in this accomplishment. That said, this feat is still a testament to the continued growth and popularity of women's basketball.

Indiana Fever release statement following news of hateful fan comments

As expected, numerous statements were made regarding the incident of a fan making hateful and racist comments toward an opposing player. Speaking on behalf of the Indiana Fever, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines stated the team will work closely with the WNBA on the investigation.

"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday's game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation. We stand firm in out commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players."

Per the reporting of the incident, a patron at the Indiana Fever game aimed hateful comments toward Angel Reese. Given her history with Clark, she received far from a warm reception from the start. Things only evolved as the game ensued, likely stemming from the fact that the two had a near-scuffle after a hard foul.

While Reese was going up for a layup, Clark swiped down with force to try and poke the ball out. It did not work, and instead sent the Chicago Sky forward crashing to the ground. Reese quickly got up and tried to make her way to Clark, but was held back by Aliyah Boston and some of her teammates.

Saturday was one of five meetings between the Fever and Sky this season. The two sides don't have to wait long before they see each other again. They're slated to face off for a second time in Chicago on June 7th as part of the Commissioner's Cup.

