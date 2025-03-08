Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever reveal jersey numbers for all six offseason additions after roster reshape

The Indiana Fever have made some exciting offseason signings ahead of the 2025 campaign. On Friday, they revealed the jersey numbers of their six newly acquired players on X.

The Fever capitalized on the impact of Caitlin Clark to snap an eight-year playoff drought. To build on the success of last season and form an experienced roster around her, they acquired veterans DeWanna Bonner (No. 25) and Natasha Howard (No. 6) through free agency.

Howard, who is a three-time WNBA champion, signed a one-year deal worth $214,666 while Bonner agreed to a one-year deal worth $200,000, according to Spotrac.

Indiana also brought in Sophie Cunningham (No. 8), Jaelyn Brown (No. 18), Sydney Colson (No. 51) and Brianna Turner (No. 11).

Kelsey Mitchell re-signed with a one-year deal, reportedly worth the WNBA supermax of $249,244, per Spotrac.

Indiana Fever new signing DeWanna Bonner's reason for joining revealed by WNBA insider

The Indiana Fever have made themselves championship contenders with their additions ahead of the 2025 season. DeWanna Bonner chose the Fever over the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun because of her desire to win immediately, per Ben Pickman and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

"The Lynx also explored trading for Thomas and looked at signing her fiancée and former Sun teammate DeWanna Bonner," Pickman and Vorkunov wrote on Tuesday. "Phoenix also heavily courted Bonner, league sources said, yet the desire to win immediately, among other factors, led Bonner to the Indiana Fever."

Bonner expressed her gratitude for joining the team in the Fever's official press release. She cited its growth potential and commitment to women's basketball and wants to help the Fever return to its championship-winning ways.

Bonner, who spent the past five seasons with the Sun, averaged 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2024. Fever fans will be optimistic about what the new season holds as their front office has made deals that have strengthened their chances of winning a title.

