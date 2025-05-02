Caitlin Clark's injury gets concerning update by Fever ahead of preseason game against Washington Mystics

Caitlin Clark's status for the Indiana Fever's first WNBA preseason game on Saturday is questionable due to a left leg issue, the team announced on X on Friday.

Clark and the retooled Fever is set to take on the Washington Mystics on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV, but the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year could be sidelined.

The announcement raised concern among fans, especially as Clark's team has back-to-back preseason games. On Sunday, the Fever is set to take on the Brazil National Team at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, which would be a homecoming for the former Iowa Hawkeyes star.

While the extent of Clark's injury is unknown, according to IndyStarSports' Chloe Peterson, Clark practiced "normally" on Friday. The Fever star participated in the portion of the practice open to the media. Peterson added that Clark's status could be precautionary.

Indiana concludes its preseason against the Atlanta Dream on May 10 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park, Georgia.

Kelsey Mitchell calls out backcourt partner Caitlin Clark amid injury concerns

Caitlin Clark and two-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell are set to play their second season together. A clip of Mitchell's remarks about caring for her body surfaced on X. The 5-foot-8 guard mentioned her backcourt partner.

Mitchell made her comments before Clark's injury update was announced on Friday. The Indiana Fever practiced at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse before their first preseason game.

"I think recovery is everything," Mitchell said. "I think if you're in tune with your body, you know what you need. The young ones, specifically Caitlin, hopefully they take more, be in tune with that this year. And just for the duration of knowing we have back-to-backs."

In her rookie season, Caitlin Clark put up 19.2 points and 8.4 assists on 41.7% shooting (34.4% on 3-pointers). However, the 23-year-old played all 40 regular-season games and averaged the most minutes on the team (35.4 mpg).

