Caitlin Clark's jaw-dropping 22-point explosion in just 2 minutes makes Dave Portnoy go 'berserk': "She is the one"

Caitlin Clark's phenomenal basketball talent was on display once more in a new video from her time at Iowa State that has resurfaced lately. The clip was shared by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Tuesday via his official X page.

In the video, the WNBA star scored 22 points in two minutes in practice, a feat that left Portnoy blown away. Reacting to Clark's performance in the clip, he captioned it:

"This may be the most incredible Caitlin Clark video I’ve ever seen. A lost scrimmage video vs the men’s practice team at Iowa in which Caitlin goes berserker mode and scores 22 points in 2 minutes. She is the one."

Caitlin Clark is considered one of the greatest collegiate women's basketball players of all time. During her college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark was the only player to record 40 points and 10 assists in an NCAA Women's Tournament game since 2003.

She then set a new Big Ten Tournament career record with 112 assists in her 13 tournament games.

Other achievements include becoming the second player of all-time to score 350+ points and 100+ assists in the NCAA Tournament, joining WNBA legend Diana Taurasi in the history books.

Clark also became the first women's basketball star in the program to be included in the first team All-Big Ten for four consecutive years.

Dave Portnoy praised Caitlin Clark's snub of NBA All-Star 3-point contest

Dave Portnoy has been a fan of Caitlin Clark for a long time and has never shied away from making his admiration for her known. When the Indiana Fever guard rejected an invitation to take part in the NBA All-Star 3-point shootout that took place on Feb. 15, Portnoy showed his support once again.

Per Shams Charania, Clark reportedly said she wanted her first 3-point contest to be at the WNBA All-Star event in July instead. Reacting to the decision, Portnoy praised her in a Jan. 29 post on X:

"Straight class again from Caitlin. I can’t imagine another player in the league turning down a similar opportunity but she has always been about lifting the WNBA up despite the rest of the league trying to tear her down."

As the 2025 season draws closer, Caitlin Clark will look to continue her record-breaking run in the WNBA while leading the Fever to challenge for the championship.

