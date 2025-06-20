Caitlin Clark's major aspiration gets backed by special request

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark could trade dishing 3-pointers for dishing gourmet meals after she revealed a major aspiration. The guard expressed her love for cooking during a Sports Illustrated video and was asked to don the chef's hat in a special request on Thursday.

The Fever superstar revealed during a Q&A session in May that she is a "very good cook." A snippet of this proclamation was reshared by the Culinary Institute of Virginia, offering Clark a chance to follow her culinary dreams.

"Caitlin, we saw your video where you said you'd want to be a chef, and I've got to say, you'd crush it," Burroughs said. "I'm Greg Burroughs with the Culinary Institute of Virginia in Norfolk, VA, and we would love to have you come spend a day with us."

Burroughs added:

"You already have what it takes to be a chef. Discipline, work ethic, that's what drives us, a chef's ... so what do you say, Caitlin, Chef Clark? It has a nice ring to it."

Clark's major aspiration received serious backing from the culinary institute, as Chef Burroughs offered an enticing proposal. The Fever guard's "great cook" admission came during a YouTube video where she was joined by teammates Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner and Kelsey Mitchell.

During the episode, the quartet explored who knew each other best as they were posed with questions about one another.

Caitlin Clark gives "credit" to Valkyrie fans as the Fever's two-game win streak breaks at Chase Center

Caitlin Clark weighed in on the Golden State Valkyrie supporters' reaction to their team's victory over the Fever on Thursday. This was Indiana's first appearance at Chase Center, and Bay Area fans were in full voice throughout the game.

After the game, Clark gave "credit" to the fans and expressed her views on her first game there.

"I thought it was great, the crowd was into it, the crowd was into it they were loud, you gotta give them a lot of credit," Clark told reporters. "Really fun place to play, so I am also going to look forward to coming back as well."

Although appreciating the atmosphere, Clark endured a tough night in California, ending the game with a 0-7 figure from the 3-point line.

