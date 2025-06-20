  • home icon
Caitlin Clark's major aspiration gets backed by special request

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jun 20, 2025 12:55 GMT
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gestures before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) gestures before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark could trade dishing 3-pointers for dishing gourmet meals after she revealed a major aspiration. The guard expressed her love for cooking during a Sports Illustrated video and was asked to don the chef's hat in a special request on Thursday.

The Fever superstar revealed during a Q&A session in May that she is a "very good cook." A snippet of this proclamation was reshared by the Culinary Institute of Virginia, offering Clark a chance to follow her culinary dreams.

"Caitlin, we saw your video where you said you'd want to be a chef, and I've got to say, you'd crush it," Burroughs said. "I'm Greg Burroughs with the Culinary Institute of Virginia in Norfolk, VA, and we would love to have you come spend a day with us."
Burroughs added:

"You already have what it takes to be a chef. Discipline, work ethic, that's what drives us, a chef's ... so what do you say, Caitlin, Chef Clark? It has a nice ring to it."
Clark's major aspiration received serious backing from the culinary institute, as Chef Burroughs offered an enticing proposal. The Fever guard's "great cook" admission came during a YouTube video where she was joined by teammates Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner and Kelsey Mitchell.

During the episode, the quartet explored who knew each other best as they were posed with questions about one another.

Caitlin Clark gives "credit" to Valkyrie fans as the Fever's two-game win streak breaks at Chase Center

Caitlin Clark weighed in on the Golden State Valkyrie supporters' reaction to their team's victory over the Fever on Thursday. This was Indiana's first appearance at Chase Center, and Bay Area fans were in full voice throughout the game.

After the game, Clark gave "credit" to the fans and expressed her views on her first game there.

"I thought it was great, the crowd was into it, the crowd was into it they were loud, you gotta give them a lot of credit," Clark told reporters. "Really fun place to play, so I am also going to look forward to coming back as well."
Although appreciating the atmosphere, Clark endured a tough night in California, ending the game with a 0-7 figure from the 3-point line.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Krutik Jain
