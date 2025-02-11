  • home icon
  Caitlin Clark's new $100,000 teammate drops heartfelt 4-word reaction on Fever superstar's Super Bowl commercial  

Caitlin Clark's new $100,000 teammate drops heartfelt 4-word reaction on Fever superstar's Super Bowl commercial  

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 11, 2025 02:57 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark's new $100,000 teammate drops heartfelt reaction on Fever superstar's Super Bowl commercial (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark was all over the headlines for leading Nike's Super Bowl commercial alongside other top women's basketball players like A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. Clark and Co. made waves as it was the first Super Bowl commercial in 30 years.

Not only that, it was the brand's most-watched video on Instagram with 66.7 million views in a record time, the highest for any post on Nike's official IG handle. Clark shared some behind-the-scenes shoot pictures from the commercial on her Instagram on Monday.

Several players hyped Clark with comments on the post, including her new teammate, Sophie Cunningham, who joined the Fever via trade in the offseason. Cunningham left a heartfelt four-word reaction, saying:

"wait this is badass!!!"
Comments on Caitlin Clark&#039;s latest IG post
Comments on Caitlin Clark's latest IG post

Cunningham joins Clark and Co. on a one-year deal from the Mercury on a $100,000 contract, enforcing the Fever's backcourt and defensive depth with her 3-and-D ability. Cunningham was a vital cog on the Mercury and is expected to elevate the Fever with skills. She averaged 8.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.0 apg last year, shooting 37.8% from 3.

