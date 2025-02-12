Caitlin Clark's new $90,000 teammate reacts to Courtney Williams' father's antics during 1-on-1 showdown 

Caitlin Clark's new teammate Sydney Colson was slightly surprised to see Courtney Williams' dad's pep talk as the Lynx star prepared for her 1-on-1 showdown against Napheesa Collier. He was in Williams' ear during the timeout as she trailed her Lynx and Lunar Owls teammate 6-2 in a lopsided battle.

Wiliams' dad's presence was one of the major talking points throughout her matchups, and Colson also weighed in on X, saying:

"Courtney's dad givin a pep talk during the timeout (dead emoji)"

Here's a video of Courtney Williams' dad hyping her courtside with his dance during her previous matchup with Aliyah Edwards:

Courtney Williams eventually lost 12-4. She couldn't contain Napheesa Collier, who had the size and physical advantage. Collier was also the more durable athlete among the two. Nevertheless, Williams stood her ground almost better than any of Collier's previous opponents, who the reigning Defensive Player of the Year stormed past against.

Caitlin Clark gets much-needed veteran backup with Fever signing Sydney Colson

Sydney Colson has joined the Indiana Fever on a one-year deal. After Erica Wheeler's departure in free agency, the Fever offered the former Aces guard a $90,000 contract. Colson will play as a backup point guard for Indiana behind Caitlin Clark.

It was a marginal move yet a vital acquisition for the Fever, who needed some depth in the backcourt. Not just that, Colson also brings championship experience as a veteran, having won two titles with Las Vegas over the past three years (2022 and 2023).

The Fever have focused on adding players with playoff experience. They also acquired former multi-time champions like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard to complement their young core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Lexie Hull. Indiana also ensured that it retained as much talent as possible by re-signing veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Sydney Colson made a surprising switch to Indiana, as many expected her to return to the Aces. However, Colson was influenced by the opportunity to play with Kelsey Mitchell, whom she teamed with in AAU, and her conversation with coach Stephanie White and team COO Amber Cox.

After speaking to the coach and team executive, Colson felt the same trust she had in the Aces organization. Next year, Colson will play her 11th season on her sixth team in the league.

