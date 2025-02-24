  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 24, 2025 03:09 GMT
Washington Mystics v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark's new Fever teammate Brianna Turner shares major concern about WNBA reffing after Unrivaled techs (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark's new Indiana Fever teammate, Brianna Turner, expressed concern about the Unrivaled referees unleashing technical fouls on players. Turner hopes the refs' tech spree ends in the 3x3 league and doesn't carry over to the WNBA next season when she will play alongside Clark and Co. on a new team.

"While unrivaled refs have a tendency to hand out techs often, I’m just hopeful that means they won’t deal out as many during the W season. They’re getting all of them out now," Turner tweeted on Saturday.
As Unrivaled continues to grow and the competition increases, players vent their frustration more often. Unlike the WNBA, these are faster-paced games, which can lead to players losing their cool over calls.

Diana Taurasi, Natasha Cloud and Teaira McCowan led the WNBA in technical fouls last year with seven, for which they received a one-game suspension. For those unaware, seven techs in the WNBA warrant a suspension.

Brianna Turner seemingly expressed concerns for others more than herself. Despite being a tenacious defender, she has avoided technical foul trouble since college.

"Haven’t had one in my college or professional career. I tend to stand between my teammates and the refs to try to diffuse the situation," Turner revealed on X.
Brianna Turner must ensure Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston stay out of tech trouble

If anyone, Brianna Turner could have been worried about her new Fever teammates, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Aliyah Boston's technical foul trouble last season. The trio combined for 14 technical fouls. Clark led with six, while Boston and Cunningham had four apiece.

Clark was one technical away from an automatic suspension. The Fever's star point guard didn't set off on the right foot with officials after not getting the fouls she was used to in college. Clark seemingly received the rookie treatment.

Caitlin Clark averaged 4.5 free throws per game. Her MVP rivals, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, made 7.2 and 6.3 free throw attempts per contest, respectively. Nevertheless, entering her second season, Clark can expect a better whistle than she had last year.

She remains one of the most dynamic offensive guards who commands arguably the most defensive attention on the perimeter across the league. Players with such gravity deal with physicality from their counterparts. That could see Clark generate more trips to the foul line.

हिन्दी