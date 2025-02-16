Caitlin Clark's new Fever teammate Sydney Colson makes special appearance alongside Draymond Green in latest commercial

The NBA All-Star Game is upon us, and with it, multiple brands want to make the most of all the attention they receive during the weekend. Automobile manufacturer Kia chose to team up with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, Indiana Fever veteran Sydney Colson, and renowned YouTuber Mark Phillips for their latest commercial.

Ad

The advertisement shows Colson and Green introducing themselves as a two-time WNBA champion and four-time NBA champion before Phillips chimes in to call himself a two-time dodgeball champ. The basketball stars then joke around for a while and laugh about Philips's statement.

Ad

Trending

The Fever know Sydney Colson gives them championship pedigree

The Indiana Fever have been perhaps the most aggressive team in the WNBA during the offseason, surrounding Caitlin Clark with talented players and veterans. Shortly after signing Colson, Fever GM Amber Cox raved about her ability to show up in big moments and spoke about her championship experience in the league.

“Sydney is a proven veteran in our league and throughout her career, delivered for her teams in many big moments,” Cox said in his statement after signing the guard. “She brings a championship pedigree to the Fever, adding depth to our point guard position. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to step into any situation and deliver on both ends of the floor."

Ad

Colson helped the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023. Now, she will most likely embrace a role as Caitlin Clark's backup, but she's looking forward to this new chapter in her career.

“I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana," Colson said. "I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them. I’m excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Colson has been around the league for more than a decade now, and her mentorship and experience will be priceless to bring the best out of the biggest rising star in the game right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback