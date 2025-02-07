Caitlin Clark's new teammate DeWanna Bonner goes no holds barred on 'obsessive' clout-chasing fan over fiancée's Fever comments

On Sunday, WNBA veteran DeWanna Bonner ended her free agency by signing with Indiana Fever. While the basketball story is around her upcoming mentorship of sophomore Caitlin Clark, one netizen irritated Bonner by continuing to discuss the seasoned player's fiancee.

On Friday, Bonner decided to respond to a netizen going by the name "Alyssa Thomas' ponytail" on X.

Alyssa Thomas, who's spent her entire 11-year career with the Connecticut Sun, has been engaged to Bonner since 2023. Apparently, some fans had been sending Bonner some posts from "Alyssa Thomas' ponytail" talking about her fiancee, prompting the Fever star to confront this individual on social media:

"Are yall cool?? bc im tired folks sending me stuff that yall keep saying…. You want to talk about it?" Bonner tweeted.

Bonner went on to accuse the netizen of stalking her and Thomas just to get attention.

"From jump you could have inboxed, instead you would rather talk ish about me as you obsessively stalk our lives for clout," Bonner wrote in part.

When another netizen called out Bonner for her own aggressive comments, the veteran tried to take a different approach.

"I promise I’m not frustrated lol!! It’s all love over here!! I’m not even that type of person! My life is great!I REALLY will send you a jersey," she wrote.

The netizen, however, went on to post a clip showing some scathing remarks delivered by Bonner's fiancee towards some Fever fans in September 2024. In the clip, Thomas calls out Fever fans who reportedly said "racial comments" towards her.

The netizen captioned this quote-posted clip with the words, "Like.... This didn't happen or...."

This caption implies that the netizen is surprised to see Bonner join the Fever despite her fiancee Thomas criticizing the fans of this team.

DeWanna Bonner on joining the Indiana Fever: "I'm extremely thankful"

DeWanna Bonner was positive when talking about the opportunity to play for the third team in her WNBA career. In a press release by the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, Bonner expressed both gratitude and admiration.

"I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball," Bonner said in the press release. "I can’t wait to see everyone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in May."

The Fever fans will hope Bonner will help Clark get to the WNBA finals.

