Caitlin Clark's new teammate DeWanna Bonner pays heartfelt tribute to Fever star's dynamism

Heading into her second WNBA season, Caitlin Clark is going to have a lot of new weapons around her. Following the start of training camp, one veteran acquisition gave her thoughts on the rising star.

Ad

Fresh off a historic rookie campaign from the former No. 1 pick, the Indiana Fever wasted no time upgrading the supporting cast around Clark. Along with retaining core pieces like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, the front office brought up multiple experienced players.

One of the notable new players the Fever landed this offseason was Dewanna Bonner. As a multi-time All-Star and champion, she'll be a valuable piece to the young team as they start to climb the hierarchy in the WNBA. Also, Bonner is someone who can help guide Caitin Clark as she continues her rise to superstardom.

Ad

Trending

DeWanna Bonner gives her thoughts on Caitlin Clark

Following her first taste of action with her new team, Bonner answered a series of questions from the media. Among the first things brought up was her first impression of playing alongside Caitlin Clark.

Bonner gushed over Clark's dynamic skill set, stating that she and other members of the Fever will do what they can to make life easier for her on the floor.

Ad

"She's such a dynamic player," Bonner said of Clark. "She does a lot for this team. I think we understand that so everybody here just wants to make her life easier.

The relationship is going great, I love C."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bonner had the chance to witness Caitlin Clark's abilities up close last year but now gets to do it as her teammate. She squared off the Fever multiple times in 2024 with the Connecticut Sun, most notably in the first round of the postseason. During times in that series, Bonner was even tasked with being the primary defender for Clark.

Indiana now finds themselves in a race against the clock to try and integrate their new players. Training camp will continue through this week, with the preseason just around the corner. The new-look Fever will play their first game of the year on May 3rd, facing off against the Washington Mystics in the preseason.

Between Clark's trajectory and the Fever's busy offseason, Indiana has big expectations in 2025. With a supporting cast loaded with reliable veterans, they have been dubbed a team that could potentially compete for a championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More