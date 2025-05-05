Caitlin Clark's new teammate goes viral for her ‘priceless’ reaction as Fever superstar drills logo 3 from historic spot

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever won the second of their preseason matchups against the Brazilian women's national team, 108-44, on Sunday. The game was played at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which marked Clark's return to her alma mater, Iowa State University.

During one of the Fever's attacks in the game, Clark shot a 3-pointer from just behind the spot where she broke the NCAA scoring record in college. It was one of those 'impossible' shots she's known for, and as it entered the net, her new rookie teammate Bree Hall looked on in awe.

Hall's reaction to Clark's shooting ability quickly went viral on the internet, and basketball fans reacted on X.

"Do me a favor and zoom in on Bree Hall’s face!!" one fan wrote.

"Priceless," another fan commented.

"Bree is like oh hell why did I even bother to run should have stayed back like Boston," wrote another fan.

"*record scratch* *freeze frame* yup that’s me. you’re probably wondering how I got here," another fan wrote, referring to Hall's facial expression.

"Ref didn’t even look at the floor to make sure it was a 3," commented another fan.

"Someone ask Bree Hall how shocked was she to see that from that angle?" one fan wrote.

"She will get used," added another fan.

Caitlin Clark capped off an impressive showing against Brazil by scoring 16 points, including 4-of-6 3-pointers. She also recorded six rebounds and five assists in the game.

Caitlin Clark sent appreciation message to fans after the Indiana Fever's victory against Brazil

After the Fever comfortably won against Brazil on Sunday, Caitlin Clark took some time to appreciate fans who supported her and the team throughout the game. She posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

"What a day in Iowa City. Can’t say thank you enough to everyone who made it special for myself, but also my teammates… FEV SHOWWW❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," she wrote.

The Iowa native is entering her second year in the WNBA after a historic first season, where she broke several records and clinched the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. With two positive preseason results now under their belt, Clark and the Fever will look forward to continuing their fine run against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.

