Caitlin Clark's new teammate Natasha Howard opens up about candid conversation with wife about Indiana Fever return

The Indiana Fever made significant strides in the WNBA offseason, adding veteran talent to their squad, including three-time champion Natasha Howard, a player they first drafted in 2014. Howard’s addition provides valuable frontcourt depth and veteran leadership to a team led by Caitlin Clark.

In a video shared on the Fever’s social media on Tuesday, Howard shared the personal reflection she had with her wife about the possibility of a return to Indiana, a decade after leaving the franchise.

“Like a whole 360. Like, I think I was talking to my wife about it. I'm like, ‘Babe, what if I go back to Indiana where I started? That would be crazy.’ Look where I'm at,” she said.

Last season, Howard averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds with the Dallas Wings.

Originally drafted by the Fever in 2014, Howard spent her first two seasons in Indiana, putting up averages of 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Her breakout season came in 2018 with the Seattle Storm, where she improved her stats to 13.2 ppg and 6.4 rpg, earning the Most Improved Player award.

“So, I'm happy to be back as close to my family, friends. And unfinished business too,” Howard said.

Indiana Fever among title favorites after offseason moves

The Indiana Fever made a number of notable acquisitions this offseason, including re-signing Kelsey Mitchell to a max contract. Mitchell averaged 19.2 points per game last season, tying with Caitlin Clark for the team’s leading scoring honors.

Additionally, the Fever welcomed Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson, all of whom bring championship experience to complement the team’s young core.

The Fever were also involved in a four-team trade, sending NaLyssa Smith away and receiving Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown.

With these roster improvements, the Fever now have the fourth-best odds to win the 2025 WNBA championship, sitting at +500, according to ESPN’s WNBA futures.

The New York Liberty lead the way at +200, followed by the Las Vegas Aces (+260) and the Minnesota Lynx (+350) in the top three.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Valkyries, the league's newest expansion team, are seen as the longest shot at +20000.

