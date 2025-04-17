Caitlin Clark's offseason growth areas revealed by coach Stephanie White

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White revealed the areas Caitlin Clark needs to improve ahead of next season. The 47-year-old coach made this known in an interview on Wednesday with Ros Gold-Onwude on the "Good Follow" show.

When asked about the aspects of Clark's game she would like to work on, White said:

"Yeah, I mean, certainly getting stronger is one. You know, the level of physicality in the W is totally different. That's the way that teams have to try to keep her off balance. Keeping a low center of gravity, you know, there are times when she [Clark] plays a little bit upright, making sure core strength.

"And her ability to move with time under tension and stay in a low center of gravity is important. I think from just a straight basketball perspective, making sure that we help her diversify her finishing ability. Diversify in the way that it's not predictable, to be able to be equal in terms of production and facilitation, going right and left."

Stephanie White also stressed the importance of unpredictability in Clark's finishing on the court, adding that it would elevate her gameplay.

Last year, the Fever fired Christie Sides after two seasons and welcomed White, a former player, as their new head coach. Now, she is tasked with thrusting the team and Clark for the WNBA title.

Caitlin Clark raves about HC Stephanie White's coaching acumen

Caitlin Clark is a huge fan of Stephanie White right from her college days, and she didn't hold back from talking fondly about the coach when presented with the opportunity.

Speaking to reporters in October 2024 before the Indiana Fever announced the hiring of Stephanie White, Clark praised her basketball knowledge.

"Yeah, she's obviously called a lot of my games all throughout college, and I just think she has a really great basketball mind," Clark said. "I think she's done a great job calling college games...

"I think what she's done is she's obviously, you know, she's been a trailblazer, honestly. I think she's always been somebody that's been supportive of my game, and it's been fun to talk to her at shootarounds throughout my college career, and always been really supportive."

As the 2025 season inches closer, Clark and White will look to build on their existing relationship to achieve their grand ambitions in 2025.

