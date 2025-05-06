Caitlin Clark’s post sparks hilarious reaction from Brazilian player over lack of attention

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back in action as the WNBA preseason is underway, with training camp entering its second week. With Clark back on the court, her impressive shot-making skill is going viral on social media.

Clark cashed in a logo three-point shot against the Brazil National Team on Sunday and shared an Instagram post after the win.

"Deja Vu... a special day," Clark captioned the photo of the shot on her Instagram.

Caitlin Clark shares a post of a logo three-pointer in a preseason game against Brazil

Clark shot the same exact shot in 2024 to break the NCAA women's scoring record while at Iowa.

Izabela Nicoletti of the Brazil National Team commented on the post, asking for recognition for also being in the photo. Nicoletti previously played women's basketball for Florida State University and Fairfield University.

"D**n at least tag me in the pic," Nicoletti wrote.

The Indiana Fever defeated Brazil 108-44 to finish their second preseason game in two days. Indiana had previously defeated the Washington Mystics on Saturday, 79-74.

Clark finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 6-10 from the field and 4-6 from behind the arc in just under 19 minutes of playing time.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark's logo three-point shot against the Brazil National Team

The start of the WNBA regular season is just under two weeks out and fans have been able to tune into the preseason for the first time as the league has televised preseason games, specifically the Fever's.

While excitement for the season is already running high for WNBA fans and Clark fans, the anticipation grew to another level as Clark's three-point logo hot reminded fans of how exciting the WNBA could be.

"Thanks for being you, superstar," one fan said.

"Baby goat," a fan commented.

Fan comments on viral Caitlin Clark moment

"Best of the best," a fan wrote.

WNBA players and former college teammates also commented on the viral moment from Clark.

"Had to be there," Indiana Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner said.

Indiana Fever teammate DeWanna Bonner comments on Caitlin Clark's three-point shot

"Amazing," former Iowa teammate Kate Martin said.

Former Iowa teammate Kate Martin comments on Caitlin Clark's viral moment

"No one else better," a fan commented.

The Indiana Fever will close out the preseason on May 10 against the Atlanta Dream before opening the regular season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.

