The women's basketball league Unrivaled, co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is set to tip-off on Friday night.

Stewart took to Instagram on Thursday night to reflect on the imminent start of her league and WNBA star Satou Sabally had the perfect two-word response for Stewie.

"When dreams turn into reality, Unrivaled is here" - Posted Breanna Stewart

Satou Sabally reacts to Breanna Stewart's career moment

Satou Sabally has been at the center of speculations for the last week, when she declared that she had reached the end of the road with Dallas Wings. She has been since been cored by the Wings who will be looking to get back assets via a sign-and-trade when she becomes eligible on January 20

The two most likely landing spots for the 6-foot-4 German forward are the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty.

Joining the Indiana Fever presents a massive career opportunity for Sabally as she would immediately form a big three with Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. The Fever, buoyed by Caitlin Clark's popularity, announced the construction of a $78 million Performance Center on Thursday, a potentially massive attraction for free agents and trade candidates. Under the leadership of new coach Stephanie White, Sabally's addition would make the Fever overnight contenders in Caitlin Clark's second season.

The New York Liberty are the second team best-positioned to make a run at Sabally. The 2024 WNBA champions are already a veritable superteam led by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu is Satou Sabally's teammate on Phantom BC in Unrivaled and a key figure in the Liberty's recruitment strategy. Ionescu reflected on her special connection with Sabally on Thursday and vowed to help her make a decision.

The most important attraction provided by the Libs for Sabally is not the potential to play with Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, nor the stunning Brooklyn location of the franchise but the status of her younger sister Nyara who was a key part of the team's 2025 title run.

Siblings rarely get the chance to play together in pro sports and when they do, the results are often amazing.

In recent times, Franz Wagner and Mo Wagner have anchored the Orlando Magic's resurgence in the NBA, closer home, Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes also formed an important duo for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL.

How can I watch Unrivaled?

The opening contest of Unrivaled tips off on 7 P. M. ET on Thursday and features Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls Basketball Club, as they take on Breanna Stewart and the Mist Basketball. Rose Basketball Club and Vinyl Basketball Club will take the court subsequently as their game tips off at 8:15 P. M. ET. Fans will be able to catch the action on TNT.

