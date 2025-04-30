Caitlin Clark’s real side emerges as 24-second video leaves Fever fans thanking content gods: "Am actually dead lmaooooo"

Caitlin Clark is always in the spotlight, particularly when she’s playing for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA. The league’s most marketable star is a camera and video magnet who relishes sharing the spotlight with teammates. With all the attention on her, Clark might have developed a sixth sense about where the cameras are.

Ad

On Tuesday, the Fever showed a 24-second clip of Clark effortlessly spotting the cameras.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to the short video:

“Am actually dead lmaooooo”

One fan said:

“or maybe the camera always finds Caitlin Clark”

Another fan added:

“Admin

“You just get us

“Thank you”

@withjohaseul continued:

“caitlin clark graduated from dahyun school of camera finding”

@ericaf455 commented:

“Never change Caitlin Clark!!!”

The clip was a collection of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Indiana Fever’s “Now You Know” campaign. Per Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar, the project aims “to show the Fever are ready to continue rewriting the history books.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Fever last made the playoffs in 2016 before Clark’s arrival last year carried them to another postseason appearance. With help from Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, Clark has made the Fever relevant again.

This year, the trio will share the spotlight with holdovers and newly acquired veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson. Indiana’s rookies will also get the opportunity to stand in the limelight.

When the season starts, Clark and Co. will not be watching out for the cameras. They will look to challenge for the championship.

Ad

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be on national TV in 2 of 3 preseason games

The Indiana Fever was the most-watched team in the WNBA last year. With Clark headlining games, they became a sought-after act that set home and away attendance records.

This year, the WNBA is doubling down on that popularity. Two of the Fever’s three preseason games will be on national TV. The first one, which will air on NBA TV, will be on May 3 against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Clark’s homecoming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the site of many of her legendary exploits in college for Iowa, will also be nationally televised. The Fever will take on the Brazilian National Team in what is expected to be in front of a packed crowd.

The Fever will use these games to prepare for the 2025 season. Caitlin Clark and Co. will not likely be looking for the cameras when the game starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More