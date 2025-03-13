Caitlin Clark's sharpshooting teammate Sophie Cunningham shares honest opinion on complementing star PG's style with her 'Forrest Gump' skills

The Indiana Fever made some big moves during the offseason to get Caitlin Clark the help she needs in the next WNBA season. Acquiring Sophie Cunningham was one of the decisions that the Fever front office made as soon as the former Mercury star was available on the market.

On Thursday, the Fever's X, formerly Twitter handle shared an interview featuring Cunningham on their account. In the video, the former Mercury guard talked about her reason for joining the Fever and more.

During one segment of the interview, Sophie Cunningham explained her role in the Fever squad and how her playstyle compliments great playmakers like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.

"when you see Caitlin, when you see a Leah Boston, she's a great passer. Kelsey Mitchell is a great passer that if you move and you make the great cut, you're going to get the ball. And I think that just helps everybody, you know, free up," Cunnigham said. (1:40)

The former Mercury star revealed that some people call her 'Forest Gump' because she likes to run around on the court and get free. Cunningham also revealed that outside of her stint with the Mercury, she has always played 'emotion offense' involving one-on-one with opposing players and running around a lot.

Sophie Cunnigham highlighted that her ability to get free on the field would go well with Caitlin Clark's ability to pass. Moreover, she remarked that Clark draws a lot of attention which would allow her to get free easily and get more open looks.

Sophie Cunningham shares her thoughts on Fever's perimeter shooting lineup including Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner and more

During another segment of Sophie Cunningham's interview, Pat Boylan asked the former Mercury star for her thoughts on the perimeter shooting lineup her new team has prepared ahead of the new season and she had a ready response.

"Anytime you can get more of your teammate shoot the ball at a high percentage form the 3-point line, defenses don't know what to do," Cunnigham said. "I ready for our team to get here, I am ready for training camp to get here, I am just excited to get started. (3:36)

Cunningham remarked that acquiring DeWanna Bonner was a huge piece for the Fever and their new roster is turning heads. The Fever has elite 3-ball shooters in Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Kelsey Mitchell, and Cunningham.

The Indiana front office has created a perfect blend of firepower and experience with an aspiration to win the championship ahead of the new WNBA season. The Fever play their first game of the 2025 against the Chicago Sky on May 16.

