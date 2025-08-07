Caitlin Clark's singing and Sophie Cunningham raising her top enliven Sydney Colson's birthday bash in the sky

Sydney Colson celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday with several surprises from her Indiana Fever teammates. Caitlin Clark and the rest of the squad made the day even more memorable by singing a unique rendition of “Happy Birthday” while flying to their next destination.After their Tuesday loss to the LA Sparks, the Fever traveled to Phoenix for their Thursday matchup against the Mercury at the PHX Arena. On Wednesday, while in transit on an airplane, the entire team took a moment to celebrate Colson.Caitlin Clark led the group in singing, and adding to the unusual moment was Sophie Cunningham, who for some reason had her top lifted.The Fever also arranged for a performer to surprise Colson with a personalized birthday performance during the practice session. Sharing a glimpse of the fun on Instagram, the Fever captioned their post:“a one-of-a-kind surprise for the one-and-only, @sydjcolson 🥳😆 the squad went all out with a singing telegram for her birthday today 🔥” the Indiana Fever captioned their IG post.Caitlin Clark also joined in the celebrations, posting a clip on her Instagram story.“Unsure what’s happening but happy bday @sydjcolson,” Clark captioned her post.Credits: Instagram (@caitlinclark22)Sydney Colson will be hoping the birthday celebrations give her a boost. She heads into Thursday’s game following a stretch of forgettable performances, having recorded zero points and zero rebounds in each of her last two outings against Los Angeles and Seattle.Caitlin Clark will remain sidelined for the Fever’s contest against the MercuryCaitlin Clark has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the 2025 season, with her most recent setback being a right groin injury. She appeared to suffer the injury late in the July 15 matchup against the Connecticut Sun and has been sidelined since.Despite her absence, the Indiana Fever initially stumbled to an 0-2 record but quickly bounced back, winning five consecutive games.Adding to the encouraging news, Fever coach Stephanie White shared an optimistic update on Clark’s recovery.&quot;Yeah, I mean, it's day-to-day right now,” White said. “We're really just putting no timetable on it, going through the rehab process, and then we want to reintegrate her from a strength and conditioning standpoint and then get her back to basketball activities.”With no complications in Clark’s recovery, the Fever won’t feel any pressure to rush her return. They’re faring well, currently boasting a 17-13 record and sitting third in the Eastern Conference.