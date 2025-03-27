Caitlin Clark's superstardom extends beyond basketball as NFL taps her in major discussion

Caitlin Clark has helped revolutionize the WNBA, bringing the league more viewership than ever before. Hence, other sporting leagues are trying to capitalize on her stardom as well. The NFL invited Clark to its annual meeting set to take place in the coming week.

It plans to use Clark’s popularity to expand its Flag Football initiative, especially among young female athletes. The league’s interest in using the All-Star as an ambassador has led to fans praising her for being one of the most marketable figures in women's sports.

“You know Caitlin Clark is big time when they need her to push Flag Football. Very strange how the NFL and other leagues like the LPGA, treat her levels better than the WNBA which is the actual league she plays in,” @FroemelAndy wrote

“The Caitlin Clark Effect,” another user wrote.

“The NFL is no fool they are the best at maximizing revenue it was only a matter of time before they wanted a piece of Clarkomics & their piece of women’s sports boom. They know young girls love CC & she can be a major force in getting girls interested in playing flag football,” @darth_b2 commented.

“My *goat emoji* is just different! #Motion,” @cillughh said.

“Ppl might get mad that CC is receiving too much attention. That’s business ALL of these different groups see CC as a marketing tool $$$ and they will use her “substantial following” to help grow their businesses. These companies came to her not the other way around,” @LongerTables highlighted.

“The NFL is smart, they know and understand Clarkanomics,” @Nauka220 wrote.

Clark won't be the only female sports icon at the NFL's panel discussion on flag football in Palm Beach. Tennis legend and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will also be in attendance.

While Williams is already a part of the Miami Dolphins’ ownership group, Clark has expressed her desire to own an NFL franchise in the future.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will have 41 games nationally televised

The Indiana Fever is the hottest team in women’s basketball, thanks to Caitlin Clark. In her rookie season, the league witnessed a surge in viewership, social media engagement, attendance and media coverage.

To further capitalize on Clark’s growing popularity and boost revenue, the league announced that the Fever will have 41 of their 44 games nationally televised in the 2025 season – an increase of eight from last year and eight more than reigning champs New York Liberty.

To put things into perspective, the Fever will have more nationally televised games than powerhouse NBA franchises like the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

Clark is also expected to elevate her game significantly in her sophomore season. If she performs at an MVP level, the Fever could not only pose a threat to powerhouses like the Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces but also be serious contenders for the WNBA title.

