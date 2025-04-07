Caitlin Clark's superstardom reaches new heights as Ireland kids' basketball club raises over $5,000 in special event

Caitlin Clark's growing influence has now crossed over into the Republic of Ireland. Over the weekend, an Irish kids' basketball club disclosed that they have raised over €5,000 ($5,481) from organizing an event named after the WNBA star.

In a post on their official Instagram page, Templeogue Basketball Club announced the positive result from the 'Caitlin Clark Challenge' they started. The post read:

"Well done to everyone who took part in the Caitlin Clark Challenge! Your hard work and effort has led to over €5000 being raised for your club! A big shout out to our U11 Boys who collected the most bottles winning themselves a limited edition Caitlin Clark Challenge t-shirts!

"A big thank you to all our sponsors who supported us and made the day possible, the parents, players and to our Development & Fundraising committee who organised the event!"

While it's unlikely that the Fever star knew about the fundraising event, its positive outcome for the organizers shows her increasingly popular brand on and off the court.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year will enter her second year in professional basketball next month when the 2025 season begins and will look to continue building her growing brand in the best possible way.

Caitlin Clark on the number of technical fouls she expects in 2025

Caitlin Clark recently talked about the number of technical fouls she will have in the 2025 league season. She made this known during the NCAA title game broadcast on Sunday, as a special guest with WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

Clark admitted she was close to a suspension last year after racking up six technical fouls. Per WNBA rules, a total of seven fouls will get a player suspended for one game.

"I got two for slapping the stanchion of the hoop, and then I got another one for accidentally hitting someone in the eye so half of mine weren’t even like me getting to talk to the refs," Clark told Bird and Taurasi.

However, CC revealed that she promised new head coach Stephanie White that the fouls wouldn't get past two in her second season.

“Under [four]. I already told Steph two,” she said when both legends try to predict her number next season.

It will be interesting to see how Clark navigates the league next season while still meeting her goal of not exceeding two technicals.

