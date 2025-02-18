Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston makes her feelings crystal clear on Fever's 6 offseason additions: "We want to win games"

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston openly shared her thoughts on the franchise's bold offseason moves, which saw six key additions to the roster. Determined to maximize the potential of the Clark and Boston era, the Fever are making aggressive changes to build a championship-contending team.

Ad

The roster overhaul began shortly after the 2024 WNBA season, with the team parting ways with coach Christie Sides and bringing in Stephanie White. Since then, the front office has remained highly active in both free agency and the trade market, strengthening the supporting cast around Clark and Boston.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Boston, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, didn’t hold back in expressing her excitement over the new additions. She emphasized that the team's core - herself, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell - will only thrive further with the upgraded roster.

"I'm super excited," Boston said on NBC Sports "Got Next with Meghan & Zora" podcast. "Last year we made it so far and I just know that we have so much potential and so they are continuing to put pieces. I'm super excited for it because I think for Kelsey, Caitlin and I, we have been able to develop such a great connection."

Ad

The Fever have strengthened their roster by signing Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner in free agency, while also acquiring Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown through trades.

Aliyah Boston highlighted how these additions won't only allow the team to play at a faster pace, but, more importantly, help them achieve greater consistency in winning games.

"So once you add pieces like DB (DeWanna Bonner), Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard you see the list, this is what we want, this is what we need that energy that competitive nature," Boston continued.

Ad

"We are gonna come out here ... play fast, we want to run but we want to win games. Bringing in the pieces that the front office thinks is going to be perfect for us and perfect for our locker room is exactly what we need.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recent acquisitions signal that the Fever are aiming beyond just making the playoffs, they are now focused on becoming true championship contenders. Last season, the franchise ended its eight-year playoff drought, securing a long-awaited postseason berth.

Caitlin Clark had earlier spoken about new additions

Earlier this month, Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on the Indiana Fever's offseason acquisitions. Echoing Aliyah Boston's sentiments, the star point guard expressed her excitement about the team's new additions.

Ad

"I'm excited," Clark said. "Obviously we made some great moves. I think Kelly and Amber and the whole Fever organization are helping us win now, and I think that's really important. I think they're putting really good pieces together that are going to complement each other really, really well."

Caitlin Clark has already trained alongside DeWanna Bonner in the gym, getting an early start with her new teammate. Meanwhile, Boston is competing in the Unrivaled tournament and will begin working out with her new Fever teammates once the competition wraps up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback