Caitlin Clark's teammate Kelsey Mitchell makes her feelings clear about quad injury ruling ROTY out for weeks

Kelsey Mitchell emphasized the Indiana Fever's support for Caitlin Clark's recovery from the left quadriceps injury, which will sideline the reigning Rookie of the Year for at least two weeks.

During the media availability on Monday, Mitchell was asked how the team would support Clark amid the setback. The Athletic's James Boyd shared Mitchell's comments on X.

"For us, it's support system. That shouldn't change," Mitchell said. "I think Caitlin knows that she has the ears and eyes on the locker room and the support that she has behind. Whether it's us or anybody else. I would like to think that she knows it's there.

"And to really take her time and make sure that she's well enough to be who she need to be for us. Because I want the 100 percent Caitlin."

Caitlin Clark has never missed a game in her WNBA and collegiate career. She had a streak of 183 games played.

Mitchell and Clark's lethal backcourt combination was key to Indiana's push for a playoff berth last season. Mitchell, a two-time WNBA All-Star, averaged a career-best 19.2 points in 2024.

Fever coach Stephanie White said Clark told the team staff after Saturday's 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty that she had pain in her left quad. An MRI scan revealed a strain, but White did not know its grade. Clark played 38 minutes and finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

Fever coach Stephanie White says team will take 'long-game approach' with Caitlin Clark's injury

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters on Monday that the team is taking a cautious approach with Caitlin Clark's injury.

"Obviously, she's a competitor and wants to play," White said. "Everyone wants to watch her play. But for me, it's maintaining perspective. It's making sure that we address this in a way that doesn't affect long term. That we take care of it, don't over-push, don't overexert.

"Making sure that we take the long-game approach to this so that we're not having lingering issues throughout the course of the season. ... Sometimes great players don't tell you when they're hurting. I'm glad that she did, because we need to nip this in the bud."

With Clark's injury reassessment set for June 9, she is expected to be unavailable for the next four games of the Fever.

The Fever will be on the road on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics. They will host the Connecticut Sun on Friday and the Mystics on June 3. Clark will also miss the rematch against Angel Reese's Sky on June 7 at Chicago's United Center.

Replacing Caitlin Clark's production might fall in the hands of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and DeWanna Bonner, who were named All-Stars last season. Recently acquired guards Sophie Cunningham and veteran Sydney Colson are expected to be tapped for additional ball-handling duties in Clark's absence.

