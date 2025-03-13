Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull makes her feelings clear on Fever roster upheaval & initial impressions of new HC Stephanie White

Lexie Hull has been with the Indiana Fever since being drafted sixth overall in 2022. The Fever looks vastly different from the one she joined three years ago. As the former Stanford standout enters her fourth professional season, she shared her thoughts on the new-look Fever and her new head coach.

Ad

The 6-foot-1 guard spoke with reporter Scott Agness on Thursday's episode of the Fieldhouse Files, which covers both the Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers. When Agness asked about her new teammates and new coach Stephanie White, Hull seemed excited.

"I feel like we have some really great additions all around, and we're putting people around that I can learn from," Hull said about the additions to the Fever roster.

Ad

Trending

"I've had the chance to be in the gym with Steph[Stephanie White] and Keith[Porter, strength and development coach], they just know the game, they're passionate about the game, they're passionate about getting us better."

Hull has steadily improved after spending four years at Stanford, where she helped lead the team to their 2021 championship. Last season, Hull established herself as one of the best shooters in the league, becoming a key piece of the Fever alongside superstar rookie Caitlin Clark.

Ad

Lexie Hull is one of the many young players on the Fever roster who should benefit from White's presence as a coach. However, she, along with rising stars Aliyah Boston and Clark have the opportunity to learn from the veterans that the Fever signed during the offseason.

How does Lexie Hull fit with the new-look Fever?

Lexie Hull's shooting and defensive energy should secure her a spot in the Fever rotation, but things will look different this year.

Ad

New additions like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner are new to the team and give Stephanie White a lot of tough decisions to make when deciphering the roster.

After losing in the first round of the playoffs last year, the Fever addressed several key weaknesses on their roster, but one of the holes that remain is their lack of high volume 3-point shooting outside of Hull, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Ad

Boston has shown some growth from deep in Unrivaled, but a boost in shooting could propel them even further.

Hull might not be the flashiest player on the Fever roster, but her effort and ability to stretch the floor will be crucial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback