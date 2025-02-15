Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull makes feelings known on Angel Reese as 'best Valentine' - "She'd spoil you" 

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull has been creating a solid bond with the reigning Rookie of the Year's rival, Angel Reese, during their time in Unrivaled. Hull and Reese are teammates on the Rose BC roster. Their budding relationship took a new turn after the Fever guard named the Sky star the 'best Valentine' date on her team.

Ad

Hull laid out her reason to favor Reese, saying:

"Probably Angel. She'd spoil you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Angel Reese is known to be affectionate with her loved ones. She frequently shows love to all her teammates online and her family, too. Reese also seems to have a big heart. One of her most notable gestures was to retire her mom, Angel Webb Reese.

On Jan. 30, when Reese's mom celebrated her birthday, the Sky star invited her on her podcast. She gave Webb a check that helped her clear her house mortgage.

Ad

"You said that if your mortgage was paid off, you would retire," Reese said. "Or you can pick if you want to work still. So your mortgage today has been paid."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese displayed that she is affectionate and caring about the people close to her, and Lexie Hull has certainly observed that after spending the past two months with the former LSU graduate.

Fans agree with Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull naming Angel Reese as 'best Valentine'

Lexie Hull and Angel Reese's budding chemistry has been a talking point among fans because of Caitlin Clark's rivalry with the Sky star and friendship with Hull. After Hull named Reese as the 'best Valentine' on her Unrivaled team, WNBA Twitter gave takes on the incident, with most agreeing with the Fever guard's opinion. One fan said:

Ad

"Now, Lexie gurrrll… Angel would def spoil you"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another added:

"Lexie said Angel will spoil you."

One fan said:

"Lexie saying angel, that’s my duo ahhh"

Lexie Hull is in a unique situation with an opportunity to play with two of the best players and rivals in the same draft. Hull has been making the most of it and repeating her Indiana Fever exploits with her sturdy display in Unrivaled for the Rose BC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback