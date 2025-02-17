Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull showers former teammate's husband Devin Cannady with appreciation over major honor

Marian High School decided to honor three of their greatest players. Ahead of their rivalry game with Saint Joe, the Knights retired the jerseys of Devin Cannady, Jaden Ivey and Demetrius Jackson.

That's why WNBA star Lexie Hull made sure to give Cannady his flowers on an Instagram post.

Via Devin Cannady's IG

Cannady, who's married to Hull's former teammate Katie Lou Samuelson, is currently playing in Europe after a brief stint in the G-League and the NBA.

The Indiana Fever recently bought Samuelson, who has posted career averages of 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. It is on 39.8% shooting from the floor, 33.6% from deep and 82.2% from the free-throw line.

She struggled to establish herself in her lone season in Indiana, averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 34.9% shooting from the floor and 33% from 3-point territory in 37 appearances.

Lexie Hull credits Caitlin Clark for hot shooting streak

Hull closed out last season on an absolute tear, shooting over 60% from beyond the arc. In a January interview with Winsidr, she talked about how Caitlin Clark's playmaking was instrumental in getting her the wide-open shots she needed to find her rhythm:

"You feel pressure that you have to get one shot and make it. I take that as it comes. Caitlin finds people who are open, and I know that the shots will come. I just have to take advantage of them when they do. I put the work in, and I’m always trusting that the shot will come," she said.

Hull got more playing time down the stretch last season, and it was hard to keep her off the floor with that kind of stellar shooting.

The Fever have been the most aggressive team in the WNBA offseason, and they will strive for a championship in Clark's second year in the league.

Needless to say, Hull's scorching-hot 3-point shooting will be instrumental in their aspirations. With an improved supporting cast and the best playmaker in the league on the court, the Fever will be a force to be reckoned with in 2025.

