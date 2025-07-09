Caitlin Clark has drafted her team for the upcoming 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Clark was named captain along with Napheesa Collier for receiving the top two spots in fan votes. Let's look at the Indiana Fever's All-Star roster, as well as her new coach following a massive deal during the draft.
Clark had the first pick and selected teammate Aliyah Boston, who will be in her third All-Star game in three seasons. She also got her hands on Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally.
Here is the official starting five for Team Clark.
- Guard - Caitlin Clark
- Guard - Sabrina Ionescu
- Forward - Satou Sabally
- Forward - A'ja Wilson
- Center - Aliyah Boston
For the reserves, Caitlin Clark went second and picked another teammate in Kelsey Mitchell. She filled out the rest of her roster by drafting Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton.
Here are the official All-Star reserves for Team Clark.
- Guard - Kelsey Mitchell
- Guard - Sonia Citron
- Guard - Jackie Young
- Forward - Gabby Williams
- Forward - Kiki Iriafen
- Forward - Kayla Thornton
At the end of the draft, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier agreed to trade coaches. Cheryl Reeve was supposed to coach Clark's team, but is now in charge of Team Collier. Reeve is the coach of the Minnesota Lynx, so it wasn't a surprising development.
Sandy Brondello will now coach Team Clark, with Sabrina Ionescu on her team. She'll be going up against Breanna Stewart, who was drafted to Team Collier.
Caitlin Clark expected to play in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
There were questions about Caitlin Clark's availability for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game due to her injury. Clark has missed the past five games for the Indiana Fever due to a groin injury. She told reporters on Tuesday that she'll be playing on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries.
"I hope to play a decent amount, in the upper 20s," Clark said, according to ESPN. "I guess it depends on how the game goes and how I feel and what the team needs. But I feel pretty good. But I'm going to try to not overdo it and put myself in a good position moving forward."
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Clark's backyard, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.