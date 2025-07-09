  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star team 2025: All starters, reserves, new coach & more details revealed

Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star team 2025: All starters, reserves, new coach & more details revealed

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 09, 2025 00:39 GMT
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star Team 2025. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark has drafted her team for the upcoming 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Clark was named captain along with Napheesa Collier for receiving the top two spots in fan votes. Let's look at the Indiana Fever's All-Star roster, as well as her new coach following a massive deal during the draft.

Ad

Clark had the first pick and selected teammate Aliyah Boston, who will be in her third All-Star game in three seasons. She also got her hands on Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally.

Here is the official starting five for Team Clark.

  • Guard - Caitlin Clark
  • Guard - Sabrina Ionescu
  • Forward - Satou Sabally
  • Forward - A'ja Wilson
  • Center - Aliyah Boston
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For the reserves, Caitlin Clark went second and picked another teammate in Kelsey Mitchell. She filled out the rest of her roster by drafting Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton.

Here are the official All-Star reserves for Team Clark.

  • Guard - Kelsey Mitchell
  • Guard - Sonia Citron
  • Guard - Jackie Young
  • Forward - Gabby Williams
  • Forward - Kiki Iriafen
  • Forward - Kayla Thornton
Ad
Ad

At the end of the draft, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier agreed to trade coaches. Cheryl Reeve was supposed to coach Clark's team, but is now in charge of Team Collier. Reeve is the coach of the Minnesota Lynx, so it wasn't a surprising development.

Sandy Brondello will now coach Team Clark, with Sabrina Ionescu on her team. She'll be going up against Breanna Stewart, who was drafted to Team Collier.

Ad

Caitlin Clark expected to play in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

There were questions about Caitlin Clark's availability for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game due to her injury. Clark has missed the past five games for the Indiana Fever due to a groin injury. She told reporters on Tuesday that she'll be playing on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries.

"I hope to play a decent amount, in the upper 20s," Clark said, according to ESPN. "I guess it depends on how the game goes and how I feel and what the team needs. But I feel pretty good. But I'm going to try to not overdo it and put myself in a good position moving forward."
Ad

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be held in Clark's backyard, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications