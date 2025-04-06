Caitlin Clark seemed very excited after Iowa star Jada Gyamfi jumped on a plane and got a warm hug from their former Iowa State teammate, Gabbie Marshall. In a TikTok post on Friday, Gyamfi revealed her journey to North Carolina to meet up with Marshall with a caption that read:
"So I flew to go get one <3"
On seeing the video, Clark took to the comment section of Gyamfi's TikTok page to drop a one-word message for her:
"Yasssssssssss", she wrote."
The trio of Clark, Gyamfi, and Marshall played college basketball together for the Iowa State Hawkeyes and formed a strong bond between themselves. During their time on the team, Clark and Marshall were college seniors, while Jada Gyamfi was a junior.
In 2024, Clark was drafted as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft. She went on to win Rookie of the Year in her first season, along with clinching other records. Meanwhile, Marshall decided against pursuing a professional basketball career and instead left to pursue a master's degree in occupational therapy at the University of North Carolina.
Jada Gyamfi spoke out about her relationship with Caitlin Clark
Gyamfi remembers her rapport with CC during their time together fondly. After Clark left for the WNBA, her former college teammate opened up in an interview last year about their relationship and what her departure means for the program going forward.
"She [Clark] was probably responsible for like 90% of our points, whether it was scoring or passing the ball", Jada said. "But on a personal level, that's one of my closest friends. I just miss seeing her every day."
"I mean, we would stretch next to each other every day and just catch up on each other's lives. She would always come and hang out. So, I definitely miss that aspect a little more than all the basketball stuff.”
Last year, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 40 games played in the regular season. She is now set to compete in her sophomore year in pro basketball and will be hoping to build upon her momentum from last season. Indiana will face off against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in their 2025 season opener.