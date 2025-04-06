Caitlin Clark seemed very excited after Iowa star Jada Gyamfi jumped on a plane and got a warm hug from their former Iowa State teammate, Gabbie Marshall. In a TikTok post on Friday, Gyamfi revealed her journey to North Carolina to meet up with Marshall with a caption that read:

Ad

"So I flew to go get one <3"

Ad

Trending

On seeing the video, Clark took to the comment section of Gyamfi's TikTok page to drop a one-word message for her:

"Yasssssssssss", she wrote."

Caitlin Clark commented on Jada Gyamfi's TikTok (Credits: @jadagyamfi/TikTok)

The trio of Clark, Gyamfi, and Marshall played college basketball together for the Iowa State Hawkeyes and formed a strong bond between themselves. During their time on the team, Clark and Marshall were college seniors, while Jada Gyamfi was a junior.

Ad

In 2024, Clark was drafted as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft. She went on to win Rookie of the Year in her first season, along with clinching other records. Meanwhile, Marshall decided against pursuing a professional basketball career and instead left to pursue a master's degree in occupational therapy at the University of North Carolina.

Jada Gyamfi spoke out about her relationship with Caitlin Clark

Gyamfi remembers her rapport with CC during their time together fondly. After Clark left for the WNBA, her former college teammate opened up in an interview last year about their relationship and what her departure means for the program going forward.

Ad

"She [Clark] was probably responsible for like 90% of our points, whether it was scoring or passing the ball", Jada said. "But on a personal level, that's one of my closest friends. I just miss seeing her every day."

"I mean, we would stretch next to each other every day and just catch up on each other's lives. She would always come and hang out. So, I definitely miss that aspect a little more than all the basketball stuff.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Last year, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 40 games played in the regular season. She is now set to compete in her sophomore year in pro basketball and will be hoping to build upon her momentum from last season. Indiana will face off against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in their 2025 season opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball. His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More