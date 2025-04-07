Caitlin Clark sends clear-cut warning to WNBA guards ahead of WNBA season: "Picking up full court guys, yeah watch"

Caitlin Clark warned the WNBA about her plans for defense in the upcoming 2025 season. Clark is known to be an explosive offensive player on the hardwood. In her rookie season, she averaged 19.2 points per game, which led to an immediate All-Star appearance and her winning the Rookie of the Year award.

However, in terms of defense, it's another story. Looking at her numbers in defense, she averaged 5.3 defensive rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. While those are impressive numbers for a player who specializes more in scoring, it's not enough to say that the guard is good in defense.

Caitlin Clark's perimeter game is quite lackluster as she struggles to keep up with her adversaries while attempting to lock them down. Clark is more of a disruptive player rather than the type to clamp opponents.

Having that in mind, it comes as a surprise that Clark declares that she would pick up the full court more often in her sophomore year. During the NCAA National Championship game between UConn and South Carolina, WNBA legend Sue Bird called out a full-court press play that transpired in the game.

Caitlin, who was the guest of Bird and Diana Taurasi during the game, made a side comment and said that she'd be doing more full-court defense this coming season.

“That’s gonna be me this year," Clark said. "Picking up full court guys…Yeah, watch out.”

Caitlin Clark looking forward to working with Stephanie White

The Indiana Fever acquired a new head coach this offseason after parting ways with Christie Sides. Stephanie White makes a return to the Fever franchise after nearly a decade as served as Indiana's coach in 2015 and 2016. She then took her talents to the NCAA before coming back to the WNBA in 2023 to coach the Connecticut Sun.

With a new head coach to look forward to, Caitlin Clark seems to be excited to work with White.

“Steph is one of the smartest basketball minds I’ve ever been around and everybody knows that across the league," Clark said. "Everybody admires her and the way she coaches, the way she leads. I'm excited to learn from her honestly.”

Last season, the Connecticut Sun made it to the semi-finals in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs under the leadership of Stephanie White. With a talented player like Caitlin Clark and a great leader like White joining forces, the Indiana Fever might be a more formidable team next season.

