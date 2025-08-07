  • home icon
  • Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt message to Sydney Colson as Fever veteran steals spotlight with teammates on special day

Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt message to Sydney Colson as Fever veteran steals spotlight with teammates on special day

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 07, 2025 12:47 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt message to Sydney Colson as Fever veteran steals spotlight with teammates on special day - Image Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever went all out to celebrate veteran guard Sydney Colson’s 36th birthday on Wednesday, bringing in a singing telegram to deliver birthday wishes.

The Fever’s social media team shared a nearly three-minute clip of the team gathered at center court, cheering and singing for Colson with the help of the surprise performer.

Clark also posted her point-of-view video of the celebration on Instagram Stories, pairing it with a sweet and funny note for her teammate.

“Unsure what’s happening but happy bday,” Clark captioned the video.
Caitlin Clark&#039;s IG story
Caitlin Clark's IG story

Along with the classic birthday song, both the singing telegram and the Fever players performed Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.”Colson, a former WNBA champion, is enjoying one of her best seasons in five years, stepping up for the injury-hit Fever backcourt.

When Indiana brought Colson in, it wasn’t for eye-popping stats but to add a calm, championship-proven presence, and she’s delivered, putting up 2.5 points and 2.1 assists across 12.6 minutes per game in July.

Sydney Colson brings more than laughs to Caitlin Clark’s Fever

The Fever raised a few eyebrows when they signed Sydney Colson, a player not known for gaudy numbers, but she’s since emerged as a key veteran on a young roster led by sophomore Caitlin Clark and third-year big Aliyah Boston.

Colson is often called one of the funniest personalities in the WNBA and even took the stage for a stand-up comedy set during All-Star Weekend.

Still, Clark emphasized that Colson’s value goes beyond her humor.

“She’s one of the main leaders inside of our locker room, if not the leader in our locker room,” Clark said (per The Athletic).
“She’s the constant voice, and she has that great balance of when things can be fun and loose and making jokes and keeping everything light. But also, she’s won before. She knows what it takes to win.”
Colson herself acknowledged that using her personality to lift spirits and build team chemistry is something she takes seriously.

“You can have down moments. You can even be seasonally depressed,” Colson said (per The Athletic). “Some people struggle with mood disorders or whatever it may be. So, I don’t take it lightly that this is the mental state that I was given and the heart that I was given.”
“I always try to uplift myself and make fun of myself, and in return, other people can hopefully be uplifted by that, too.”

Fresh off Colson’s birthday celebration, the Fever will face the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
