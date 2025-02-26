"Caitlin Clark sent Diana Taurasi into retirement " - Fans react to 3x WNBA champ's announcement about ending her 20-year run in WNBA

Diana Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday, ending her illustrious 20-year WNBA career. While most basketball fans are celebrating the Phoenix Mercury legend with heartfelt tributes, Caitlin Clark's fanbase is taking a different approach.

Instead of honoring Taurasi’s legacy, some Clark supporters flooded social media with trolling comments. These comments suggest that the Indiana Fever star’s dominance in the past season played a role in Taurasi’s decision to retire.

“Caitlin Clark sent Diana Taurasi into retirement,” @kadeennnm_3 wrote.

“Caitlin Clark didn’t really just bully Diana Taurasi out of the league right?!” @DawnTheBigDawg sarcastically asked.

“Congrats on a great career Diana Taurasi! You never beat Caitlin Clark not once,” another mocked Taurasi.

“Caitlin Clark really ruined Diana Taurasi career,”@Rpark_26 wrote.

“Diana Taurasi retired so she didn’t have to get cooked by Caitlin Clark again,” @b3retta wrote.

“Diana Taurasi talked all the sh*t about Caitlin Clark, got her a** kicked 3x by her last season and realized she can't play anymore. Reality came for DT,” @realcoachgreen wrote.

Some fans are still resenting Taurasi’s remarks before the 2024 WNBA season. Caitlin Clark had entered the league as one of the most highly anticipated prospects in WNBA history.

However, some veteran players said that she wouldn't dominate immediately. Among them was Taurasi, who said that the transition from college to the pros would be difficult.

“Reality is coming. There’s levels to this thing. And that’s just life, we all went through it. You see it on the NBA side and you’re going to see it on this side, you look superhuman playing against 18 years olds but you’re going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time,” Taurasi said.

Her intentions weren’t to disrespect Clark, but some fans thought otherwise, but Clark has had no issues with Taurasi. Throughout the season, both players have publicly praised each other on multiple occasions.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Diana Taurasi's retirement

Caitlin Clark was among many in the WNBA community who congratulated Taurasi for her distinguished two-decade-long career.

Clark, the Indiana Fever superstar, paid tribute to the 2009 MVP by resharing ESPN’s Instagram post, which featured a graphic announcing Taurasi’s retirement. Clark also honored Taurasi by captioning her Instagram story with a one-word message.

“legend,” the 2024 Rookie of the Year wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@caitlinclark22)

"Legend" is a fitting tribute, as Taurasi boasts one of the most decorated careers in WNBA history, with 11 All-Star appearances, 14 All-WNBA selections, five scoring titles, an MVP award (2009), three championships and two Finals MVP honors. Taurasi also won the most basketball gold medals (6) in Olympics history.

