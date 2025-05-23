"Caitlin Clark is off that sh*t now": Ex-NBA champ makes telling remarks hinting at attending WNBA games

With the 2025 WNBA season in full swing, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have quickly recaptured the attention of the basketball community. In their season opener against the Chicago Sky, things quickly got chippy. More recently, in Indiana's 81-76 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard promptly set the stage with some physical play in the first quarter.

The way Hall of Famers and former NBA champions Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett see things, Clark and the Fever are making their presence felt in a big way.

During the latest "KG Certified" episode, players also expressed interest in attending several WNBA games.

"I like watching the girls play, bro. It's intense. Caitlin Clark is off that shit now. She let it all slide the first year. They was pushing her and all that. She like, 'you know what? I'm in here, I'm here, and this is what it's gonna be this year. And she set the tone.'"

While Boston, where the two won an NBA title together, doesn't have an NBA team, Pierce seems to be all-in on Caitlin Clark and the Fever. At the same time, Kevin Garnett threw his support behind the Minnesota Lynx, who made it all the way to the WNBA Finals last year after ousting the Las Vegas Aces in the second round.

During the episode, the two discussed attending several WNBA games:

"We gotta go to a couple of games too."

"I gotta get up and see my Lynx."

"We gotta go catch them."

Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard showcase some highly entertaining physical play in Thursday's rematch

Following a strong opener against the Chicago Sky, the Indiana Fever fell to the Atlanta Dream. Despite Caitlin Clark's 27 points and 24 from Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, they struggled against Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard's 41 points. In a rematch on Thursday, Clark and the Fever won 81-76 in a competitive game, with Howard’s aggressive defense challenging Clark early.

Early on, Rhyne Howard made her presence felt on the defensive end of the floor with some physical play on Caitlin Clark, who stood her ground.

Later in the first quarter, Howard and Clark were again at the middle of a tense exchange, with the reigning Rookie of the Year telling the two-time All-Star that she isn't scared of her.

The two teams will face off again on Jun. 10, with a fourth regular-season meeting set for Jul. 11 as part of the WNBA's new expanded 44-game schedule.

