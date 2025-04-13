Caitlin Clark shares her Augusta Masters favorite in honest conversation

Caitlin Clark is spending her offseason with activities outside of the basketball court, following a momentous WNBA rookie season last year. She won the Rookie of the Year award with the Indiana Fever last season.

On Saturday, Clark visited the Augusta Masters tournament and tried golfing in the hills. In an episode of Under The Umbrellas hosted by Kira K. Dixon, Clark picked who she thinks will win in this year’s Masters in an honest conversation at the golf course.

“So, coming into the tournament, I was rooting for (Andrew) Levitt. I wanted him to win. But I think Rory (Mcllroy) is going to do it, which I think is going to be really cool. I think everybody... we were sitting at the 18th green yesterday on Friday, and you could just tell everybody was cheering extra hard for him. And he had a really good day, so that was really fun to watch," Clark said. (From 1:38)

The Fever guard also opened up about her feelings inside the golf course, explaining that the hills gave her soreness, which she said is part of her offseason workout.

“I walked the golf course. Yeah, that's how I got back in shape. But no, it's been... it's been really fun," she said. (From 1:21)

This offseason has been Clark’s longest rest outside of basketball since getting drafted in the WNBA. Last year, Clark led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

Clark is expected to continue her rise in her sophomore year in the 2025 season, where the Fever are seen to be one of the contenders for the championship following their offseason moves.

Caitlin Clark teases improvement from different facets for 2025 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark is already considered to be one of the best players in the WNBA after her rookie year. However, Clark revealed that she is only getting started, as she hopes to improve in more game aspects next season.

In a video posted by the Fever last October, Clark teased that she is working out to be a better version of herself for the upcoming season.

"I feel like I'm just scratching the surface. I feel like there's just so many areas that I want to improve in and to continue to get in the gym and work on that every single day," Clark said.

Clark’s improvement would be beneficial for the Fever’s title hopes as they added numerous veterans on their roster such as Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Brianna Turner, and Sydney Colson on top of trading for Sophie Cunningham. The team also retained Kelsey Mitchell, and former top pick Aliyah Boston for next season.

The Fever will start the 2025 season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.

