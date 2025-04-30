  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark shares her emotions about homecoming in Iowa for preseason game

Caitlin Clark shares her emotions about homecoming in Iowa for preseason game

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:08 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 02 Women
Iowa will welcome Caitlin Clark back (image credit: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark put the Iowa Hawkeyes on the women's basketball map. She's heading back to the same venue where she repeatedly made history, as the Indiana Fever will play their first preseason game on Sunday. They will face the Brazilian National Team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Ad

When asked about the homecoming, Clark admitted being excited. However, she warned her teammates not to expect anything fancy at the arena.

“I’m excited, it should be fun," Clark said during Wednesday's media availability. "I can’t believe it’s already here. I warned everybody there’s no air conditioning in Carver-Hawkeye. We’ll see how it goes, might be a little toasty.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While she wasn't able to lead Iowa to the national championship, Clark's Hawkeyes made it to back-to-back national title games.

She became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history (both for men's and women's) with 3,951 points. Clark also set marks for the most career 3-pointers (548) and most points in a single season (1,234).

The Hawkeyes retired her jersey during the game against USC in February.

Caitlin Clark wanted to bulk up in the offseason

Caitlin Clark will likely enjoy some home cooking when the Indiana Fever play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, but she also has to focus on what's to come.

Ad

When asked about her points of emphasis in the offseason, Clark acknowledged that she knew she had to hit the gym and bulk up to withstand the physicality of the WNBA.

“That was my biggest focus in the offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that,” Clark said to reporters after Monday's practice.

Fans have noticed her bigger arms in multiple viral pics this offseason, and Clark can already tell the difference from her rookie season:

Ad
“I knew (strength) was going to be a huge part of it," Clark said. "It’s going to help me offensively, it’s going to help me defensively. It’s going to help me not get as tired throughout games,” she continued. “Even these two practices, I can certainly feel it.”

Clark's WNBA career started with a bang, but the bar will continue to be high for a player of her caliber, and with the moves the Fever made this offseason, it could be championship-or-bust for the star guard and her team.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications