Caitlin Clark shares heartfelt sideline moment with Aliyah Boston: "I missed this"

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston shared a touching moment on the sidelines when the Indiana Fever played Brazil's women's national team on Sunday. This is Boston's third year with the Fever, while Clark enters her sophomore year.

Last season, Clark and Boston became the Fever's All-Star tandem. They led Indiana to a sixth-place finish, securing the third seed in the Eastern Conference for the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. Despite getting knocked out in the first round, Caitlin and Aliyah proved that the Fever has what it takes to contend for a title.

The All-Star duo shared the court for the second straight season. With Caitlin Clark being sidelined during the Indiana Fever's first preseason game against the Washington Mystics, she couldn't hear feelings when she was cleared to play on Sunday against Brazil.

“I missed this," Clark said to Boston. "You’re gonna be amazing because you are amazing. Love you.”

As Clark shared inspiring and heartfelt words with Aliyah Boston, the duo shared a hug together. Caitlin and Aliyah have built a solid chemistry together, which should bode well for the Fever.

Caitlin Clark sets championship expectations for Fever

After seeing the potential the team had with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston leading the charge, Indiana's front office made several adjustments to what they think will benefit the All-Star duo.

The Fever acquired a new head coach in Stephanie White, a few veterans with championship experience, and other players who want to play with Clark such as Sophie Cunningham.

After Indiana's roster makeover, Clark made it clear that she and her team are ready to win it all this season.

"Yeah, a championship, that's our goal," Clark said. "It's going to take a lot of hardwork and we got a new team. It's going to take some time to put it together but I think everybody's thankful we got some really great vets that have won (WNBA championship) before and then we got some people back. ... Should be a great season."

Clark made those statements after destroying Brazil's women's national team on Sunday. The Fever sent a warning by beating them with an overwhelming 108-44 finish.

