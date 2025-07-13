Caitlin Clark showers boyfriend Connor McCaffery with 'love' on his birthday with touching message and old candid throwback pics

Caitlin Clark poured her heart out in a birthday tribute post for her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. The boyfriend of the Indiana Fever star turned 27 on Sunday. The WNBA star made the post after a blowout win against the Dallas Wings.

Clark posted a series of old candid pictures on her Instagram post on Monday. The first monochrome picture showed a cozy moment with Clark leaning on McCaffery's shoulder. In the next slide, Clark posed with McCaffery in her Indiana Fever jersey.

In the following slide, Caitlin Clark posted a picture of the couple in a nightclub, followed by a picture of the Butler Bulldogs coach playing Scrabble. The Fever star captioned the post with a heartfelt message.

"happy happy happy birthday con🥳 you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful," Clark wrote in the caption. "May this be the best year yet , i love you 🖤🖤."

Connor McCaffery reciprocated his girlfriend's love by reposting Clark's IG post and captioning it with a heart emoji.

