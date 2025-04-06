Caitlin Clark showers love with 3-word message to Iowa Hawkeye guard embracing special moments with Fever star

Amidst her massive stardom, Caitlin Clark has not forgotten her roots at the University of Iowa. The Indiana Fever guard reconnected with one of her former Hawkeyes teammates via social media.

This teammate was Kennise Johnson, a freshman during Clark's senior year at Iowa. On Saturday, Johnson went on Instagram to post a series of pics showing her time spent with her Hawkeye crew:

"Grateful for every memory made this year. #explorer," Johnson wrote in her caption.

In response to Johnson's post, Clark sent a message of support:

"Love you pookie," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark posts a message of support for Kennise Johnson. Credit: Johnson/IG

Among the pics featured in Johnson's post is a snapshot of her embracing Clark, who she played with during the 2023-24 season.

As a freshman, Johnson played a total of 43 minutes across 14 games. While she was learning the ropes at the onset of her college journey, Clark was reaching the crescendo of her storied college career. Growing more and more popular, the sweet-shooting senior led the Hawkeyes to a second straight national championship game.

Around the time that Clark was embarking on her final March Madness stint, Johnson suffered a serious knee injury in practice. By the time that the Hawkeyes wrapped up their 2024-25 season, Johnson still had not returned to action.

Still, Johnson's IG post was more about expressing gratitude than saying goodbye. In all likelihood, Clark's former teammate has her eyes set on a strong comeback in her junior year.

Caitlin Clark shows gesture of support for former Iowa assistant coach

Johnson wasn't the only member of the Iowa family that recently got a shoutout from Clark.

On Friday, Florida Gulf Coast University announced that it would be hiring former Iowa assistant coach Raina Harmon as their new head coach. Clark retweeted FGCU's announcement:

Harmon was on the staff of head coach Lisa Bluder when the Hawkeyes made back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament final. Harmon was also on hand when the Hawkeyes won five Big Ten Conference championships.

