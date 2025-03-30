Caitlin Clark shows love to JuJu Watkins over hype post featuring inspiring message on USC star's road to recovery

Caitlin Clark used a message from Gatorade to show love to JuJu Watkins, whose sophomore season was cut short due to an ACL injury.

The USC Trojans' young star sustained the injury against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday, ruining fans' plans to see her going against Paige Bueckers in the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season.

Gatorade shared a post on Instagram to send a message to Watkins as she starts her recovery process from one of the worst injuries athletes could suffer.

"Setbacks only set the stage," the image of Watkins spinning a basketball on her finger reads.

"And we know @jujubballin will come back ready to put on a show," they captioned the post.

Caitlin Clark shared the post on her Instagram story with a red heart emoji.

Kiki Iriafen stepped up after Watkins went down with this injury and led the team to a comfortable 96-59 victory to advance to the Sweet 16. She added nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. The Trojans face the Kansas City State Wildcats Saturday night to try to advance to the Elite Eight, where Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies await.

JuJu Watkins finished the season averaging 33.9 minutes, 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, shooting 42.6% from the field, 32.5% from deep and 82% from the free-throw line.

Caitlin Clark sent a message to JuJu Watkins in the wake of her serious injury

After JuJu Watkins suffered her season-ending injury, many colleagues reacted to the bad news. Caitlin Clark was among the group that wished her well in the wake of this terrible situation. She took to X and sent a message to the fellow guard, predicting a stronger return for the Trojans star.

"Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever ❤️," Clark tweeted on Tuesday.

Clark and Watkins only spent a year together in college. They didn't clash during the former's senior season but were close to doing so until Paige Bueckers stepped in Watkins' way.

They are considered two of the future superstars in the WNBA and many have already started pitting them against each other once Watkins makes it to the W.

As for now, Watkins must go through a long process to return to the court.

