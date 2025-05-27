Caitlin Clark shrugs off fan frenzy over her Taylor Swift merch look amid injury blow

It's no secret that Caitlin Clark is a massive Taylor Swift fan. In 2024, she made sure to attend the Eras Tour during her three-night stop in Indianapolis. Per Page Six, Clark attended two of the three nights that the musical genius was in town.

Now, the Indiana Fever star is rocking the merch she got from the Eras Tour. Although she's sidelined, due to a left quadriceps strain, she's still with the team. Clark was seen wearing a shirt to show that she is a Swifty as they prepare to embark on their one-game road trip to Washington.

"Reppin' T-Swift baby! Best shirt in the world!" Clark said.

The Fever star also commented on the post with one word.

"Duh," Clark said.

Clark's comment about her wearing a Swift shirt. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)

Last year, the 2024 Rookie of the Year got to hang out with the 14-time Grammy winner. She watched a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift in a suite. The two had a great time together and even formed a bond; they both cheered for the Chiefs.

“Taylor is very sweet and very kind, and it’s just a good reminder that people in our position… we are very normal,” Clark said. “Sometimes our lives aren’t normal, but we are very normal people, and we enjoy doing fun things, too."

Caitlin Clark is in her second season with the WNBA and started strong. In the first four games she played, she already secured her first triple-double of the new campaign. She had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Fever's season opener against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Overall, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists. Clark led the team to a 2-2 record before she suffered the injury.

Ticket prices for the Fever-Sky game have dropped since Caitlin Clark's injury announcement

One of the primary reasons for the WNBA's recent surge in popularity is Caitlin Clark. To see her perform, fans typically travel to arenas. But given the injury, which might keep her out of action for at least two weeks, that might not happen anytime soon.

Per TickPick, tickets for the Fever's upcoming road game against the Chicago Sky have dropped. The two teams faced each other in the season opener. The game also featured a heated exchange between Clark and Reese.

However, with the Fever star on the sidelines, ticket prices have dropped from an average of $137 to $80. A 42% drop in ticket sales is significant to the WNBA's sales.

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White spoke to the media on Sunday and stated that Caitlin Clark's injury isn't serious and that she'll return stronger.

