Caitlin Clark doesn't shy away from publicly calling out Indiana Fever's biggest problem

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever suffered their second loss of the season as the New York Liberty came away with a 90-88 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Though much attention has been given to the non-call on Natasha Cloud in the final possession, Clark acknowledged what the Fever (2-2) has failed to do as they strive to win on the regular.

In the post-game media availability, the 2024 Rookie of the Year pointed to consistency as a major problem that the team needs to fix moving forward.

"Feels like every game, we've really only put two quarters together," Clark said. "We're kind of waiting for that, you know, four quarters of really good basketball."

Clark went on to acknowledge how the Fever's roster reconstruction this past offseason has made it challenging for the team to win consistently during their first few games.

"I think it's gonna be a learning curve, because this group hasn't played a ton together," she added.

In the months leading up to the 2025 season, the Fever acquired veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, and Sophie Cunningham. The team also signed rookie Makayla Timpson, one of their second-round picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Meanwhile, Indiana lost NaLyssa Smith (trade), Temi Fagbenle (expansion draft), and Katie Lou Samuelson (contract termination).

As far as Clark is concerned, the Fever have an urgent need to build their chemistry as the season progresses.

"That’s what’s gonna have to happen if we wanna beat the really good teams in this league," Clark emphasized.

"Caitlin Clark got fouled": Fever HC expresses her disappointment over non-call in final possession of game vs. Liberty

While consistency is indeed an issue that the Fever needs to deal with, the non-call in their final possession on Saturday certainly weighed on the mind of their head coach.

In the media availability after the game, Stephanie White gave her candid assessment of the calls and non-calls that the Fever have been receiving, not only against the Liberty but in their previous matchups as well.

"I thought she got fouled," White said of Clark's final possession. "I think it's pretty egregious what's been happening to us the last few games."

White went on to point out that the Fever have had a -31 discrepancy in terms of free throws awarded in the games that they've played thus far this season. Whether or not White's comments will influence the officiating in the Fever's next games remains to be seen.

