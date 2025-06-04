Caitlin Clark smashes magazine cover record, fetching $4,819 a year out from its release

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has smashed the magazine cover record as her debut cover for SLAM, which came out in April 2024, was sold for $4,819 at Goldin Auctions on Saturday. This is the highest amount paid for a cover of SLAM. Debut magazines for athletes often fetch a high price in the market, as collectors highly covet them.

However, it's rare for a SLAM magazine cover to fetch such a high price, as most collectors often eye Sports Illustrated covers for their collections. In March, Clark’s one-of-a-kind signed prizm-gold vinyl card sold for a whooping $366,000. With the sale, Clark set a record for female athletes, breaking Serena Williams’ previous mark by close to $100,000.

Clark’s popularity among collectors is a direct result of her stellar play on the basketball court. In her second season in the league, she has made 44 appearances for the Indiana Fever, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. She has taken the WNBA’s popularity to new heights and finds herself in a position to uplift female athletes worldwide.

WNBA left reeling as Caitlin Clark’s injury affects viewership

Caitlin Clark is out with a left quad strain and is expected to be out for two weeks, the Indiana Fever announced on May 26. While the Fever have struggled without their star player, they aren’t the only ones being impacted by Clark’s absence.

As per Marca, the Fever averaged close to 1.19 million viewers while Clark was active. But the number has fallen to under 400,000 since her injury, which impacts the WNBA as well. That’s not all, as betting sites have also reported a fall-off in activity since Clark has been sidelined.

Caesars Sportsbook reported a 50% decline in betting activity on the Indiana Fever, with BetMGM reporting a 37% decline. It's becoming increasingly more evident that Clark’s star power and pull have been the driving force behind the WNBA’s increase in popularity since 2024. Without her on the floor, the show isn’t as entertaining, and the masses stop showing up.

Fortunately, Caitlin Clark should be getting closer to a return, as she has been out for almost two weeks. She could be back for the Fever’s upcoming game against the Atlanta Dream on June 10.

