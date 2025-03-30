Caitlin Clark smashes Serena Williams' unique record as her rookie card sells for an astonishing $366,000

On Saturday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark achieved a unique record as her rookie trading card sold for a whopping $366,000. The amount paid for her card shattered the previously held record by over $100,000, making it the most expensive women's athlete card ever sold. This record was previously held by Tennis legend Serena Williams.

In a post shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Clark's record-breaking feat was documented for everyone to see. The handle by the name of Ken Swift posted a picture of the autographed rookie card and they captioned the post with a short note:

"$366,000!!!! A NEW RECORD FOR A FEMALE ATHLETE!! Caitlin is the NEEDLE!!! Smashed the old record held by Serena by $100,000!! Serena’s included a piece of match worn clothing too! THIS IS HUGE!!" the handle exclaimed.

Caitlin Clark's rookie card set a new sales record, surpassing the previous record held by Serena Williams. In 2022, Williams' 2003 NetPro autograph patch card sold for $266,400. Williams' card also included a piece of her match-worn tennis outfit, which upped the value of her card.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark's autographed rookie card had no such accessory item attached and still manged to outprice Serena Williams' card by $100,000. However, this isn't the first time that the former Hawkeyes star's cards have sold for such a price. Clark's 2024 Panini Select WNBA Gold Vinyl autographed rookie card sold for $234,850 in Dec. 2024, narrowly missing out on the Tennis legend's record.

Though Clark couldn't break the record for the highest-grossing women's trading card last year, she succeeded in doing so this year convincingly.

Serena Williams and Caitlin Clark to be a part of an NFL panel discussion on flag football

Tennis legend Serena Williams and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark are reportedly going to be part of an NFL panel in Palm Beach, Miami, next week. The duo will be present to discuss women's sports and the league's aspirations around flag football.

With the sport scheduled to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the NFL is actively working to establish a flag football league. This initiative will also include a women's league. Clark and Williams are both part of a panel that will discuss various ways to make this vision a reality.

According to a report on NBCsports.com, the duo will be joined on the panel by former NFL star Eli Manning and Broncos co-owner Mellody Hobson.

