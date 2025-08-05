  • home icon
"Caitlin Clark snacks A LOT on the bench": WNBA commentator spills the tea after Fever superstar gets caught munching mid-game

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 05, 2025 13:14 GMT
WNBA commentator spills the tea after Caitlin Clark gets caught munching mid-game - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark was again absent as the Indiana Fever faced the Seattle Storm on Sunday. She was caught on camera eating courtside, prompting a reaction from the play-by-play announcer.

The commentator jokingly mentioned that the former Iowa star ate a lot while on the Fever bench.

“Caitlin Clark snacks A LOT on the bench,” a WNBA commentator said.
Clark suffered a right groin injury in the closing moments of the Fever’s win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15. The injury came after an earlier absence in May due to a left quadriceps strain sustained on May 24, which sidelined her for approximately two weeks.

Indiana confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were found after further medical evaluation of her right groin. The team emphasized that no return date has been set, and she remains in day‑to‑day evaluation and rehabilitation mode, with her long-term health prioritized.

Clark has now missed seven straight games by early August and is expected to miss the game against the LA Sparks on Tuesday. Clark has appeared in only 13 of the Fever’s 28 regular-season games, marking more missed games than played this season. She has averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Fever coach mentions other ways Caitlin Clark helps the Fever

Caitlin Clark has watched from the sidelines as the Fever have won five consecutive games. Her absence has seen fans and analysts claim that the Fever are better off without her.

However, Fever coach Stephanie White mentioned other ways in which she helps the team while speaking to NBA Today on Monday.

“She demands so much gravity on the defensive end of the floor," White said. "She’s constantly seeing multiple players and she makes the right reads and makes the right plays for our group.
“She's going to continue to allow us to stretch the floor. Everybody else will be able to get more high-percentage looks because of what she demands on the defensive end. She brings her own defensive versatility because of her length, because of her size.”
The Fever won against the Storm 78-74 without Clark. Veteran forward Natasha Howard finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Sophie Cunningham added 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Krutik Jain
