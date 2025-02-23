Caitlin Clark snubs A'ja Wilson and other players for 3x WNBA Champion as she picks favorite matchup among Nike hoopers

Caitlin Clark snubbed A'ja Wilson and other female hoopers on the Nike roster in a recent interview with the sportswear giant. On Sunday, Nike's women's basketball page uploaded a brief interview with the Indiana Fever star on their Instagram handle. During one segment of the interview, the interviewer asked Clark to name a Nike hooper who is her favourite to face on the court.

The Rookie of the Year named Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi and said:

"Honestly I'll just say DT (Diana Taurasi) because she is such an icon in our sport and has been in the game for so long. You know, getting to share the court with her was pretty fun. You just see her competitive spirit even though you are not on her team, you can just feel it as a competitor."

Diana Taurasi is one of the oldest players in today's league. She has had a storied career in the WNBA and is a three-time WNBA champion. She also received the MVP honor in 2009. She is a Phoenix Mercury legend who has spent her entire career with the team that drafted her.

Caitlin Clark and Taurasi faced each other twice in the Fever star's rookie season. Clark and the Fever ended up walking away with the victory in both of those matchups.

"I'm getting back on the grind": Caitlin Clark reveals she is an avid Fortnite player

During her conversation that was released by Nike on Instagram, Caitlin Clark spoke about herself and her competitive spirit. However, the Fever star also made a surprising revelation. When the interviewer asked her to name one thing that fans wouldn't expect her to be interested in, she instantly replied and spoke about the video game, Fortnite.

"Fortnite!" Clark said. "I used to play video games, a good amount, in college with my friends, especially over Christmas break when you just have basketball and you're the only people on campus. But that's kind of stopped ever since I moved out of Iowa City and moved to Indianapolis. I haven't been playing the game as much but I'm getting back on the grind."

Fortnite has become very popular across the world since its launch in 2017. Many popular celebrities have are fans of the video game and now Caitlin Clark has also come out as a fan of the game. Fortnite is well known for releasing character outfits (skins) modelled on popular athletes.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Patrick Mahomes and Neymar Jr. are a few of the world-renowned athletes who have had skins released in their honor. Now that the WNBA Rookie of the Year has confirmed her interest in the video game, fans could possibly see a Caitlin Clark skin being released by the developers of the game.

