Caitlin Clark snubs NBA, WNBA in naming USA’s best sporting event

Caitlin Clark was invited to the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia as a special guest for the 2025 Masters Tournament. At the event, she was interviewed about various aspects of her professional and personal life.

Clark was also asked how she would compare the tournament to other major sporting events she has attented across the country, like the March Madness Final Four, the NBA Finals, or the Super Bowl.

Quite surprisingly, the Indiana Fever guard picked the Master's as the best event in the American calendar, even ahead of the NBA and the WNBA Finals. She said on "Under The Umbrellas":

"I honestly would probably put it [the Master's tournament] number one, and I think it's just so different than everything else. There's really just nothing like this, and I think, honestly, the aspect of like not having your phone is so unique.

"Like, you can tell everybody is so invested, and they're really just there to watch the greatness of the athletes. And even the golfers talking about it after their rounds, like they feel a different level of engagement from the fans too and how invested they are..."

Watch the interview below (4:28 timestamp).

The Augusta National has standing rules that prohibits the use of electronic devices, including cell phones, on the grounds during the Masters Tournament. It also holds a reputation as the golf course with the most stringent rules in the sport.

So Clark feels that these regulations really filter out the most passionate fans of the sport. As an athlete, such kind of undivided attention to the game really resonates with her.

She also admitted that the brilliant summer weather and the beauty of the course plays a part in her bias for the tournament.

Caitlin Clark reveals true feelings about being at the Augusta National

In the same interview, the Indiana Fever star was asked how she would define the magic of the facility. She then responded:

"I think it's one of the most magical places I've ever been in my life. Honestly, like I think it's that special, and everybody knows that whether you've been here or not. But once you really step foot on this whole course, this entire area, like it just puts into perspective how special this place really is."

Clark added that not only has it been a great experience for her, but her family has had a "magical few days" as well. The Masters ends on Sunday, with golf stars like Rory Mcllory and Bryson DeChambeau among those taking part.

