Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham & more adore Lexie Hull’s ‘hot’ business-casual look

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham played cheerleaders when Lexie Hull and their Indiana Fever teammates beat up the Chicago Sky 79-52 on June 7. While Cunningham arrived wearing a casual gray hoodie, Clark and Hull came in garbed in business suits. Hull shared photos of that pregame outfit on Wednesday on Instagram.

Ad

The streak-shooting guard captioned the post:

“Successful business trip ✔️”

Ad

Trending

Clark reacted:

“Love love love”

Cunningham did the same:

“a queen 😍”

Aliyah Boston, who carried the Fever in the win, joined the fun:

“Hot😍😍😍”

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston's reactions to Lexie Hull's Instagram post on Wednesday. [photo: @lexiehull/IG]

Lexie Hull had a gray blazer and mini skirt set that highlighted her black blouse and black high-heeled shoes. Hull used a fire emoji in her post, noting it gave the business-casual look a hot take.

Ad

The business trip to Chicago was successful despite Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham watching from the sidelines. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 17 points. Aliyah Boston had arguably the biggest two-way impact. She delivered 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Hull contributed nine points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Even without Clark, the Fever dominated the Chicago Sky for the second time this season. They held the Sky to less than 15 points in every quarter.

Ad

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever start a three-game road trip on Thursday

After a bruising and chippy 88-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, the Indiana Fever traveled West for a three-game road swing. Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, who recently returned from injuries, will play starting with a showdown against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday.

Ad

Clark will open the game along with usual starters Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Lexie Hull. They will go up against the expansion team that has turned heads this season. The Valkyries hold a 5-6 record, including wins against the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm.

After the Bay Area battle, the Fever will fly to Sin City for a highly anticipated matchup against the Aces. Whether A’ja Wilson (concussion) plays or not, the two-time champs offer a stiff challenge behind Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd.

Caitlin Clark and Co. will round off the road trip with a game against Skylar Diggins and the Seattle Storm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More