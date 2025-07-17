Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and more shout out $90,000 teammate's mockery of Cathy Engelbert's NY City dress

Sydney Colson's gimmicks on Wednesday left Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and others thoroughly entertained as the $90,000 Fever guard mocked WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Ahead of the Fever's road game against the New York Liberty on Wednesday, Colson rocked the same New York-themed outfit that Engelbert did during the 2024 WNBA finals.

Colson's outfit took everyone by storm, leaving many players in splits. Clark and Hull posted this on their Instagram stories, while Cunningham commented on the post, saying:

"that’s our girl 😌😌"

Clark, Hull and Cunningham's posts

Aliyah Boston, Satou Sabally, Courtney Williams, Kahlea Copper and Brianna Turner also posted reactions and gifs with laughing emojis. Engelbert's outfit choice angered many at the time as she inadvertently represented one of the teams playing in the finals, showing New York's skyline pic printed across the dress.

It wasn't a great look on her part as some viewed it as disrespectful towards a smaller market like Minnesota and depicting favoritism towards a big market like New York.

The incident remains controversial yet comical and Sydney Colson ensured she didn't miss a beat on the Fever's New York trip with that outfit.

Caitlin Clark will be involved in negotiations for new CBA with Cathy Engelbert and players union

Catilin Clark will be involved in the negotiations for the new CBA when the league and WNBPA (players union) meet during the upcoming 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. Clark revealed about her involvement on Tuesday, saying:

"This is my second year in the league, but also this is also a very important time for our league and where it's going to continue to grow."

Clark isn't part of the WNBPA leadership committee or a team representative. However, she's significant to the negotiations. Her arrival was one of the key reasons why the league drew record viewership numbers and continues to grow. Clark remains the main draw halfway into her second season.

There's significant back-and-forth that has transpired between the union and the league officials, and there's a possibility there could be a work stoppage if the two sides don't reach an agreement before the Oct. 31 deadline.

With new teams coming in and the WNBA signing billion-dollar broadcasting deals, the players have made significant demands related to their pay. The WNBA countered with a fixed salary cap proposal, which the players swiftly rejected, deeming it inadequate.

The players remain adamant on securing their rights and getting what they deserve in the new CBA agreement.

