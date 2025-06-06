Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham lose it as 'overrated' Tyrese Haliburton stuns OKC with ice-cold game-winner : "This is just crazy"

Tyrese Haliburton’s clutch performance in the Indiana Pacers’ nail-biting 111-110 victory over the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals left the basketball world in awe. WNBA star Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham were stunned by Haliburton’s incredible composure and ability to deliver under pressure with jaw-dropping efficiency.

With just 0.3 seconds left on the clock, Haliburton buried a mid-range jumper from just inside the arc to give the Pacers a one-point lead, sending social media into a frenzy. Despite being recently voted the most “overrated” player by his peers, Haliburton once again silenced critics with a spectacular clutch moment in these playoffs.

Caitlin Clark, a close friend of Haliburton, couldn’t contain her excitement. Moments after the final buzzer, she took to X (formerly Twitter), posting a five-word reaction filled with laughing emojis, perfectly capturing the disbelief and admiration shared by fans everywhere.

"YOU CANT MAKE IT UP," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22 YOU CANT MAKE IT UP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Sophie Cunningham echoed Clark’s disbelief following Haliburton’s jaw-dropping game-winner. The Fever guard shared her reaction in the comment section of an Instagram post by the Indiana Pacers, which highlighted Haliburton’s clutch shot that sealed the victory.

"this is just crazy !!! @drewhanlen insanity," Cunningham commented.

(Image Credit: Indiana Pacers/Instagram)

Haliburton, a Paris Olympics gold medalist, has firmly established himself as one of the most clutch players in the league with his remarkable performances throughout the current playoff run. The former Iowa standout has delivered at least one game-winning play in each round, consistently rising to the occasion when it matters most.

Haliburton delivered a game-winning layup to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks and hit a game-winning 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He then drained a game-tying shot to force overtime against New York Knicks which led to a win and most recently, the Pacers guard knocked down a game-winning mid-range jumper to defeat OKC.

Tyrese Haliburton stats in NBA Finals Game 1 vs. OKC Thunder

Tyrese Haliburton may not have taken many shots in Game 1 against the OKC Thunder, but he still delivered another impactful double-double performance in the ongoing playoffs. While the Pacers struggled with ball security, committing 24 turnovers, Haliburton remained composed, finishing with just three turnovers in 39 minutes of action.

He ended the night with 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and one block, shooting 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 7 from beyond the arc, without attempting a single free throw.

Haliburton’s clutch heroics once again proved decisive, powering Indiana to its fifth playoff win this postseason after trailing by at least 15 points. The Pacers previously erased a 20-point deficit against both the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers, mounted a 19-point comeback against the Cavs and overcame a 17-point hole to defeat the Knicks, before stunning the Thunder.

