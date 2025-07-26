Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark spent Friday night watching the blockbuster movie ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ featuring a cameo from Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, making his Hollywood debut in this film.Clark shared a picture of herself in bed, watching the movie on her flat-screen TV. The Fever star seemed excited to be diving into the comedy film and expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram.Caitlin Clark watches Happy Gilmore 2Caitlin Clark met Travis Kelce during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Indianapolis in November 2024. Kelce spoke fondly of their meeting during an episode of his podcast &quot;New Heights.&quot;Clark, a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, was also spotted cheering for Kelce during the AFC Divisional Playoffs in January. The Fever guard was spotted supporting Kelce from Taylor Swift's suite.The Fever star has been biding her time on the sidelines as she continues to recover from a groin injury that has seen her miss the Fever’s last three games. Clark was also sidelined for the All-Star game last week.She has missed 12 Fever games this season, making just 13 appearances. The star guard has been solid when healthy, but has yet to get into a rhythm due to repeated injuries. Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists in her sophomore season.There has been no set timetable for her return yet. The Indiana Fever (13-12) have done well in her absence, holding the sixth position in the standings.Kelsey Plum took a shot at Caitlin Clark’s All-Star team over protest shirtsWNBA players took a stand against the league by wearing t-shirts that read “Pay Us What You Owe Us” during the warm-ups before the All-Star game on July 18.Speaking after the All-Star game, Kelsey Plum said that the t-shirt idea had been decided during an emergency meeting. She called out Caitlin Clark’s team for having no members at the meeting.&quot;Not to tattletale but, zero members of Team Clark were very present for that,&quot; Plum said.Fans have criticized Plum, saying that her comment comes at an unusual time, especially since the players should be united during the ongoing CBA negotiations.