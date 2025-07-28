Caitlin Clark Stalker Case: Michael Lewis thrown behind bars after harassing Fever star with sexually explicit messages

The stalker of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Michael Lewis, has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, ESPN confirmed on Monday. According to reports, Lewis was arrested by authorities in January for stalking and harassing the WNBA star. He reportedly sent threats and sexually violent messages to Clark through social media.Judge Ryan Mears ordered Lewis to stay away from Clark and avoid any contact. This includes staying away from any Fever events and games. During his sentence, he also isn't allowed to use the internet.&quot;This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused,&quot; Mears, the Marion County Prosecutor said. &quot;He will now spend the next two and a half years in the Department of Correction and the victim will be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her.&quot;Lewis was also encouraged to get mental health care, according to the ESPN article.As per court documents, the messages he sent to Clark were sexually violent. The Fever star raised concerns about her safety before the arrest was made. The former Iowa star also claimed that she never responded to any of Lewis' messages.Lewis claimed that his messages to Caitlin Clark were 'jokes'According to the affidavit, Lewis sent sexually explicit messages to the Fever star from Dec. 16, 2024, to Jan. 2, 2025, through the social media platform, X. The case regarding Caitlin Clark's stalker became serious in January after authorities tracked down his IP address. According to reports, the police were concerned that they tracked him in Indianapolis, given that he's from Denton, Texas. A welfare check was conducted on Lewis's hotel room. The Indianapolis law enforcement confronted the suspect about his actions towards the WNBA star, according to the affidavit. &quot;When asked why he was making so many posts about Caitlin Clark, Lewis said, 'just the same reason everybody makes posts,'&quot; the affidavit said. &quot;When asked about posts that were threatening in nature, Lewis said it wasn't him. Lewis claimed that this is just an imaginary relationship.&quot; Lewis defended his stay in Indianapolis and claimed that he was in the city on vacation. He also told the police that the posts from his social media account were &quot;jokes&quot; and a &quot;fantasy type thing.&quot; The man guilty of stalking stated that his posts weren't harmful or threatening. He was urged to stop posting similar content about Caitlin Clark. However, Lewis continued to do so following his interaction with the authorities.