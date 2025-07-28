  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark Stalker Case: Michael Lewis thrown behind bars after harassing Fever star with sexually explicit messages

Caitlin Clark Stalker Case: Michael Lewis thrown behind bars after harassing Fever star with sexually explicit messages

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jul 28, 2025 21:40 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark's stalked gets an 18-month prison sentence (Image Source: GETTY)

The stalker of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Michael Lewis, has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, ESPN confirmed on Monday. According to reports, Lewis was arrested by authorities in January for stalking and harassing the WNBA star. He reportedly sent threats and sexually violent messages to Clark through social media.

Ad

Judge Ryan Mears ordered Lewis to stay away from Clark and avoid any contact. This includes staying away from any Fever events and games. During his sentence, he also isn't allowed to use the internet.

"This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused," Mears, the Marion County Prosecutor said. "He will now spend the next two and a half years in the Department of Correction and the victim will be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Lewis was also encouraged to get mental health care, according to the ESPN article.

As per court documents, the messages he sent to Clark were sexually violent. The Fever star raised concerns about her safety before the arrest was made. The former Iowa star also claimed that she never responded to any of Lewis' messages.

Lewis claimed that his messages to Caitlin Clark were 'jokes'

According to the affidavit, Lewis sent sexually explicit messages to the Fever star from Dec. 16, 2024, to Jan. 2, 2025, through the social media platform, X.

Ad

The case regarding Caitlin Clark's stalker became serious in January after authorities tracked down his IP address. According to reports, the police were concerned that they tracked him in Indianapolis, given that he's from Denton, Texas.

A welfare check was conducted on Lewis's hotel room. The Indianapolis law enforcement confronted the suspect about his actions towards the WNBA star, according to the affidavit. "When asked why he was making so many posts about Caitlin Clark, Lewis said, 'just the same reason everybody makes posts,'" the affidavit said.

Ad
"When asked about posts that were threatening in nature, Lewis said it wasn't him. Lewis claimed that this is just an imaginary relationship."

Lewis defended his stay in Indianapolis and claimed that he was in the city on vacation. He also told the police that the posts from his social media account were "jokes" and a "fantasy type thing." The man guilty of stalking stated that his posts weren't harmful or threatening.

He was urged to stop posting similar content about Caitlin Clark. However, Lewis continued to do so following his interaction with the authorities.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications